For Immediate Release:

Front Line Assembly has just released a new video for their cover of Falco’s “Rock Me Amadeus” featuring Jimmy Urine of Mindless Self Indulgence (attached still). The song is part of FLA’s album entitled Wake Up The Coma being released by Metropolis Records this week with contributions from Robert Görl (DAF), Nick Holmes (Paradise Lost), and Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks, Cocksure, Ministry).