GHOST PREMIERES DANCE MACABRE VERTICAL VIDEO ON SPOTIFY’s ROCK THIS PLAYLIST/ “Dance Macabre” Single Goes to #1 at Active Rock Radio

Photo Credit: Mikael Eriksson

LOS ANGELES, CA – (Tuesday, February 12, 2019) — Today, with “Dance Macabre” taking over the #1 slot at U.S. Active Rock Radio, Swedish rock band Ghost is premiering on Spotify’s “Rock This” playlist a special vertical video of the single, shot live and backstage at the band’s recent sold-out performance at the Los Angeles Forum. The video not only offers a look at the elaborate staging and effects put together for the three special arena shows the band did on its 2018 “A Pale Tour Named Death” fall tour, but fans will get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Ghost’s pre-show ritual.

Check out the video:

open.spotify.com/episode/2hNPIhsPKRhdzLGSnIqLa2?context=spotify:user:spotify:playlist:37i9dQZF1DXcF6B6QPhFDv&si=Y2Ghjpx5TOaKJ8pWrbJ1oQ

Ghost is currently on a headline European tour and will be Special Guest on all four legs of Metallica’s “WorldWired” European Stadium tour that starts May 1 in Lisbon, Portugal. Upcoming 2019 Ghost tour dates are as follows:



February (Ghost headline dates)

14 GER, Stuttgart Schleyerhalle

15 GER, Bochum Ruhrkongress

17 GER, Hannover Swiss Life Hall

18 GER, Hamburg Sporthalle

20 SWE, Gothenburg Scandinavium

21 NOR, Oslo Spektrum

23 SWE, Stockholm Ericsson Globe

Special Guest/Metallica’s “Worldwired” European Stadium Tour

May

1 POR, Lisbon Estadio do Restelo

3 SPA, Madrid Valdebebas

5 SPA, Barcelona Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

8 ITA, Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

10 SWI, Zurich Letzigrund

12 FRA, Paris Stade de France

17 USA, Columbus, OH, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

18 USA, Chicago Open Air Festival

June

8 IRE, Dublin, Slane Castle

11 HOL, Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena

13 GER, Cologne RheinEnergieStadion

16 BEL, Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion

18 ENG, Manchester Etihad Stadium

20 ENG, London Twickenham Stadium

July

6 GER, Berlin Olympiastadion

9 SWE, Gothenburg Ullevi

11 DEN, Copenhagen Telia Parken

13 NOR, Trondheim Granasen

16 FIN, Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto

18 EST, Tartu Raadi Airfield

21 RUS, Moscow Luzhniki Stadium

27/28 CAN, Montreal Heavy Montreal

August

14 ROM, Bucharest Arena Nationala

16 AUT, Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion

18 CZE, Prague Airport Letnany

21 POL, Warsaw PGE Narodowy

23 GER, Munich Olympiastadion

25 GER, Mannheim Maimarktgelande



ABOUT GHOST

The Swedish-born Tobias Forge, who has been referred to as “the Andrew Lloyd Webber of Rock,” is Ghost’s creative force, singer, songwriter, musician, and architect of the elaborate storylines that are woven through the band’s four full-length studio albums, EPs, music videos, webisodes, and live shows, all of which advance the Ghost storyline. Forge grew up listening to a wide array of 70s and 80s rock – Alice Cooper, Journey, Kansas, Boston, Black Sabbath, Jefferson Starship, Iron Maiden, and Foreigner. He’s a hardcore music junkie; at home in Sweden, he has a most impressive collection of vinyl, cassettes, CDs, and VHS tapes, and when on tour, he regularly arranges for visits to local record haunts and ships back even more treasures. He plays guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, and kazoo. Ghost’s new album, Prequelle, is loosely based on The Black Plague of 14th century Europe, a metaphor Forge hopes will apply to the societal ills of today.

band’s recent history, their songs have evolved to embrace a more catchy, rock sound. Five of the band’s songs have hit Billboard’s Top 5 Rock chart – “Circe” claimed the #4 spot in 2015, “From The Pinnacle to the Pit” went to #5 in 2016, “Dance Macabre” hit #2 in 2019, and “Square Hammer” (2017) and “Rats” (2018) held the #1 spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart. Ghost’s music retains its rock edge as well as its dark lyrical themes like The Black Plague, the Antichrist, the Inquisition, avarice, and the Apocalypse. Ghost won a GRAMMY Award in 2016 for “Cirice” in the category of Best Metal Performance, and received two nominations in 2019 – Best Rock Album for Prequelle and Best Rock Song for “Rats.”