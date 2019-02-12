GHOST PREMIERES DANCE MACABRE VERTICAL VIDEO ON SPOTIFY’s ROCK THIS PLAYLIST/ “Dance Macabre” Single Goes to #1 at Active Rock Radio

Photo Credit: Mikael Eriksson
LOS ANGELES, CA – (Tuesday, February 12, 2019) — Today, with “Dance Macabre” taking over the #1 slot at U.S. Active Rock Radio, Swedish rock band Ghost is premiering on Spotify’s “Rock This” playlist a special vertical video of the single, shot live and backstage at the band’s recent sold-out performance at the Los Angeles Forum. The video not only offers a look at the elaborate staging and effects put together for the three special arena shows the band did on its 2018 “A Pale Tour Named Death” fall tour, but fans will get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Ghost’s pre-show ritual.
Check out the video:
open.spotify.com/episode/2hNPIhsPKRhdzLGSnIqLa2?context=spotify:user:spotify:playlist:37i9dQZF1DXcF6B6QPhFDv&si=Y2Ghjpx5TOaKJ8pWrbJ1oQ
Ghost is currently on a headline European tour and will be Special Guest on all four legs of Metallica’s “WorldWired” European Stadium tour that starts May 1 in Lisbon, Portugal. Upcoming 2019 Ghost tour dates are as follows:
February (Ghost headline dates)
14 GER, Stuttgart Schleyerhalle
15 GER, Bochum Ruhrkongress
17 GER, Hannover Swiss Life Hall
18 GER, Hamburg Sporthalle
20 SWE, Gothenburg Scandinavium
21 NOR, Oslo Spektrum
23 SWE, Stockholm Ericsson Globe
Special Guest/Metallica’s “Worldwired” European Stadium Tour
May
1 POR, Lisbon Estadio do Restelo
3 SPA, Madrid Valdebebas
5 SPA, Barcelona Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
8 ITA, Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro
10 SWI, Zurich Letzigrund
12 FRA, Paris Stade de France
17 USA, Columbus, OH, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
18 USA, Chicago Open Air Festival
June
8 IRE, Dublin, Slane Castle
11 HOL, Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena
13 GER, Cologne RheinEnergieStadion
16 BEL, Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion
18 ENG, Manchester Etihad Stadium
20 ENG, London Twickenham Stadium
July
6 GER, Berlin Olympiastadion
9 SWE, Gothenburg Ullevi
11 DEN, Copenhagen Telia Parken
13 NOR, Trondheim Granasen
16 FIN, Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto
18 EST, Tartu Raadi Airfield
21 RUS, Moscow Luzhniki Stadium
27/28 CAN, Montreal Heavy Montreal
August
14 ROM, Bucharest Arena Nationala
16 AUT, Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion
18 CZE, Prague Airport Letnany
21 POL, Warsaw PGE Narodowy
23 GER, Munich Olympiastadion
25 GER, Mannheim Maimarktgelande
ABOUT GHOST
The Swedish-born Tobias Forge, who has been referred to as “the Andrew Lloyd Webber of Rock,” is Ghost’s creative force, singer, songwriter, musician, and architect of the elaborate storylines that are woven through the band’s four full-length studio albums, EPs, music videos, webisodes, and live shows, all of which advance the Ghost storyline. Forge grew up listening to a wide array of 70s and 80s rock – Alice Cooper, Journey, Kansas, Boston, Black Sabbath, Jefferson Starship, Iron Maiden, and Foreigner. He’s a hardcore music junkie; at home in Sweden, he has a most impressive collection of vinyl, cassettes, CDs, and VHS tapes, and when on tour, he regularly arranges for visits to local record haunts and ships back even more treasures. He plays guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, and kazoo. Ghost’s new album, Prequelle, is loosely based on The Black Plague of 14th century Europe, a metaphor Forge hopes will apply to the societal ills of today.
band’s recent history, their songs have evolved to embrace a more catchy, rock sound. Five of the band’s songs have hit Billboard’s Top 5 Rock chart – “Circe” claimed the #4 spot in 2015, “From The Pinnacle to the Pit” went to #5 in 2016, “Dance Macabre” hit #2 in 2019, and “Square Hammer” (2017) and “Rats” (2018) held the #1 spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart. Ghost’s music retains its rock edge as well as its dark lyrical themes like The Black Plague, the Antichrist, the Inquisition, avarice, and the Apocalypse. Ghost won a GRAMMY Award in 2016 for “Cirice” in the category of Best Metal Performance, and received two nominations in 2019 – Best Rock Album for Prequelle and Best Rock Song for “Rats.”