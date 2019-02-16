SUZI QUATRO Releases New Single and Video Today!

The “Queen of Rock N’ Roll” SUZI QUATRO releases her first new single and video for the song “No Soul/No Control” today! The song is taken from her forthcoming studio album “No Control”. The video was filmed at the Peppermint Pavillion and the Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany and directed by Frank Suffert for www.tivolientertainment.com.
SUZI QUATRO says about the new song: “So, here is my first single, ‘No Soul/No Control,’ from my new album ‘No Control’. You may get the idea the word ‘control’ is very important . It is. I am in control. The song is organic, the sessions were organic, the album is organic, the video is organic. Everything just happened naturally. Kudo’s to my son Richard. Real music, made by a real artist who has been around the block and back again. 55 years after all!! I am so proud of this project, I have come back ‘home where I belong’.”
The new album “No Control” will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on March 29th, 2019 as CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, download and stream: SuziQuatro.lnk.to/NoControl
SUZI QUATRO Live 2019
Australian Tour
16.02. AUS-Barossa Valley – Seppeltsfield Wines (sold out)
17.02. AUS-Hobart – Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens (sold out)
23.02. AUS-Bendigo – Bendigo Racecourse (sold out)
24.02. AUS-Canberra – Stage 88 Commonwealth Park
02.03. AUS-Wodonga – Gateway Lakes
03.03. AUS-Kiama – Kiama Showground
09.03. AUS-Kariong – Mount Penang Parklands
10.03. AUS-Jacobs Well – Harrigans Drift Inn (sold out)
16.03. AUS-Port Macquarie – Westport Park
17.03. AUS-Bribie Island – Sandstone Point Hotel
19.-26.10 AUS-Sydney – Sydney Cruise “Rock The Boat ”
27.10. AUS-Perth – Regal Theatre
30.10. AUS-Rockhamton – West End Hotel Arena
01.11. AUS-Gold Coast – The Star Theatre
04.11. AUS-Melbourne – Palais Theatre
06.11. AUS-Newcastle – Entertainment Centre
08.11. AUS-Sydney – Enmore Theatre
UK Tour
04.04. UK-Manchester – O2 Apollo
05.04. UK-Leeds – First Direct Arena
06.04. UK-Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena
07.04. UK-Brighton – Brighton Centre
09.04. UK-Newcastle – Metro Radio Arena
10.04. UK-Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena
11.04. UK-London – The SSE Arena
12.04. UK-Birmingham – Genting Arena
13.04. UK-Liverpool – Echo Arena
14.04. UK-Bournemouth – BIC
German Tour
24.04. DE-Berlin – Friedrichstadt Palast
30.04. DE-Schopfheim – Stadthalle
06.05. DE-Hamburg – Laeiszhalle
11.05. DE-Bremen – Metropol Theater
12.05. DE-Neuruppin – Kultur-Kirche
14.05. DE-Rostock – Stadthalle
15.05. DE-Hannover – Theater am Aegi
29.05. DE-Munich – Circus Krone
30.05. DE-Frankfurt – Alte Oper
30.08. DE-Plauen – Parktheater
31.08. DE-Thale – Bergtheater
01.09. DE-Kranichfeld – Freilichtbühne Niederburg
22.09. DE-Leipzig – Gewandhaus
28.09. DE-Dortmund – Westfallenhalle 3A
01.10. DE-Reutlingen – Stadthalle
02.10. DE-Kassel – Stadthalle
04.10. DE-Wuppertal – Stadthalle
05.10. DE-Osnabrück – Osnabrückhalle
07.12. DE-Heilbronn – Harmonie
13.12. DE-Dresden – Kulturpalast
14.12. DE-Jena – Sparkassen Arena
15.12. DE-Nürnberg – Löwensaal
European Tour
22.03. SLO-Trencin – Sportova Hala
23.03. SLO-Bratislava – Istropolis
24.03. CZ-Olomouc – Clarion Congress Hotel
25.05. LV-Jurmala – Festival
27.07. CH-Fahrwangen – Open Air
17.08. CZ-Pardubice – Open Air
14.09. DK- Knebel – Fuglsocentret
SUZI QUATRO Live 2020
25.02. CZ-Prague – Lucerna
26.02. AT-Vienna – Stadthalle F
27.02. CZ-Brno – Sono Centrum
For More Info Visit:
www.suziquatro.com