Mortiis’ ambient-atmospheric album ‘The Unraveling Mind’ is finally available as a download 13 years after being recorded

Posted on February 21, 2019 by Alex Zander

TheUnravelingMind-1024x1021

There is some extra Mortiis news as well. The 2006 ambient-atmospheric soundtrack album “The Unraveling Mind” is available now as a digital download for the very first time. You can get it from Bandcamp and from Apple/iTunes, Amazon and Spotify

 

In 2006 Mortiis recorded a whole album´s worth of material for an underground horror movie. The majority of the music was never used, and none of it has ever been released in digital download format, until now.

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

Comments are closed.