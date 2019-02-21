Mortiis’ ambient-atmospheric album ‘The Unraveling Mind’ is finally available as a download 13 years after being recorded

There is some extra Mortiis news as well. The 2006 ambient-atmospheric soundtrack album “The Unraveling Mind” is available now as a digital download for the very first time. You can get it from Bandcamp and from Apple/iTunes, Amazon and Spotify

In 2006 Mortiis recorded a whole album´s worth of material for an underground horror movie. The majority of the music was never used, and none of it has ever been released in digital download format, until now.