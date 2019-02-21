Mortiis’ ambient-atmospheric album ‘The Unraveling Mind’ is finally available as a download 13 years after being recorded

There is some extra Mortiis news as well. The 2006 ambient-atmospheric soundtrack album “The Unraveling Mind” is available now as a digital download for the very first time. You can get it from Bandcamp and from Apple/iTunes, Amazon and Spotify
In 2006 Mortiis recorded a whole album´s worth of material for an underground horror movie. The majority of the music was never used, and none of it has ever been released in digital download format, until now.
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.