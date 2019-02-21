Mortiis announces North American tour dates

Mortiis has announced upcoming live dates as part of the ongoing Mortiis Era 1 live performances around the world. This time you can find tourdates for North America. The tour will start in Baltimore on March 28th and will halt at Los Angeles April 7th.

Here’s the complete list of tourdates.

Mar. 28 2019 Metro Gallery Baltimore MD

Mar. 29 2019 Brooklyn Bazaar, New York NY

Mar. 30 2019 The Raven, Worcester, MA (Northeast Dungeon Siege)

Mar. 31 2019 Petit Campus, Montreal QC

Apr. 01 2019 Velvet Underground, Toronto ON

apr. 02 2019 The Forge, Joilet, IL

Apr. 04 2019 El Corazon, Seattle, WA

Apr. 05 2019 Hawthorne Theatre, Portland, OR

Apr. 06 2019 Oakland Metro, Oakland CA

Apr. 07 2019 Lodge Room, Los Angeles CA

Mortiis is a band from Notodden, Norway fronted by Håvard Ellefsen, who is also known as the namesake of the band. Mortiis started as the solo project of Ellefsen as a means to convey a story. Over time and Mortiis slowly formed into a band.