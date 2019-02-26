A Pale Horse Named Death Announce East Coast North American Dates New Album/ “When The World Becomes Undone” Out Now on Long Branch Records

Today, A Pale Horse Named Death have announce a string of East Coast North American dates beginning May 2nd in Teaneck, NJ. The date runs through May 12th in Mercersburg, PA A complete list of dates can be found below.

“APHND is looking forward to our upcoming North East Dates and finally coming to Canada after so many years of fans asking us to come up there. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to play for everyone in the great north. More dates to be announced soon,” says frontman and mastermind Sal Abruscato.

The band will be on tour in support of their latest release “When the World Becomes Undone,” that was released in January via Long Branch Records. Stream or purchase the album at https://aphnd.lnk.to/wtwbu.

Beauty often blossoms at the root of darkness. A Pale Horse Named Death siphon strangely blissful melodies from apocalyptic heavy metal awash in swells of cavernous gothic keys and grunge song-craft The band continue to excavate vulnerability from venom on their anxiously awaited third full-length album, When The World Becomes Undone. A delicate dichotomy drives the avowed and acclaimed “Brooklyn Lords of Doom.”

“It’s our signature combination of seemingly depressing and dark musical tones with unexpectedly pretty melodies,” affirms Sal Abruscato. “There’s a hypnotic phenomenon that happens when you take super heavy riffs and add a harmonic sensibility. It allows you to drift off and zone out.”

The new album was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford etc.) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering while the artwork was once again created by Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Fear Factory, Cradle of Filth etc.).

APHND LIVE:

5/2: Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

5/3: Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Loft @ The Chance

5/4: TBA

5/5: New England Stoner & Doom Festival

5/7: TBA

5/8: Nepean, ON @ The Brass Monkey

5/9: Quebec City, QC @ La Source De La Martiniere

5/10: Montreal, WC @ Piranha Bar

5/11: Toronto, ON @ The Rockpile

5/12: Mercersburg, PA @ The Mercersburg Mansion House