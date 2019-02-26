Adrienne Barbeau to host new podcast on women in horror/ Shudder’s She Kills features the most recognizable voice in Antonio Bay

SOURCE: Consequence of Sound

Adrienne Barbeau is back the mic, but she’s not broadcasting from Antonio Bay. No, the legendary genre veteran of John Carpenter’s The Fog and Escape From New York will soon host a new podcast series for Shudder called She Kills.

The series focuses on female representation in horror and pairs Barbeau with legendary actors, directors, writers, and journalists. Among the many guests include Barbara Crampton, Jennifer Tilly, Dee Wallace, Karyn Kusama, et al.

“It’s about time we heard more from women in horror than just their blood-curdling screams,” said Barbeau in a press release. “I am honored to be part of this fascinating new podcast featuring the kick-ass women of the genre. From playing victims to villains and vampyres to Valkyries, oh, the stories we have to tell.”

All 10 episodes of She Kills will be available on Friday, March 1st via Shudder and Apple Podcasts. The series will join Shudder’s evolving lineup of podcasts, which also include the newly minted interview series featuring Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah titled Visitations.

