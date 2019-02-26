Boy Howdy! to have its World Premiere at SXSW 2019 / Detroit Premiere Announced!

Capturing the messy upheaval of the ’70s just as rock was re-inventing itself, the film explores CREEM Magazine’s humble beginnings in post-riot Detroit, follows its upward trajectory from underground paper to national powerhouse – spotlighting iconic features, interviews, and anecdotes along the way – then bears witness to its imminent demise following the tragic and untimely deaths of its visionary publisher, Barry Kramer, and its most famous alum and genius clown prince, Lester Bangs, a year later. Fifty years after publishing its first issue, “America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine” remains a seditious spirit in music and culture.

CREEM’s newsroom could be as wild an unruly as the music it covered, and the film spotlights the larger-than-life personalities of the magazine’s staff and their relationships to the artists they covered. Both famous and infamous, CREEM was responsible for some of the most groundbreaking, iconic, and (many times) controversial interviews in the history of rock journalism. Iggy Pop, MC5, Lou Reed, J. Geils, Patti Smith, The Clash, Ramones, Alice Cooper, KISS, Cheap Trick, and Blondie were among the boundary-pushing artists CREEM focused on, while its newsstand rivals largely ignored them.

CREEM Magazine spent two decades breaking barriers, rattling cages, and plugging audiences into their music in a way that has never been replicated. Fifty years later, CREEM remains a seditious spirit in rock ‘n’ roll.