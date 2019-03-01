UPDATED: L.A. GUN’s NEW SINGLE “RAGE” AVAILABLE ON SPOTIFY TODAY!

To listen to the new single go to:

Sonically, “The Devil You Know” covers a lot of ground and incorporates influences from BLACK SABBATH to LED ZEPPELIN to KYUSS to THE HELLICOPTERS, all while distinctly sounding like L.A. GUNS. The band is rejuvenated and inspired after relentless touring and is taking no prisoners.

“After the success of ‘The Missing Peace’, a lot of people requested that the next record stay on track with the more metal side of the band’s music, which is my personal favorite side of the band,” says Guns. He continues: “I drew from my typical influences of NWOBHM [New Wave Of British Heavy Metal], while still not forgetting my earlier influences of the late ’60s and early ’70s.”

“It’s loaded with attitude and most of it bad,” says Lewis of the album’s lyrical content. You want a love song — [fuck] off and listen to JOURNEY. They say write about what you know, and lord knows we’ve all known some evil bitches and dudes that have gone out of their way to make life difficult for us. We say unanimously from the whole band — [fuck] you, we’re going places you could only dream about. We know what it’s like to be put down, poked, ridiculed… but guess what, looks like we get the last laugh. This band has always been fueled by adrenaline and anger and this record is a glimpse inside the carnival of rage that dwells deep inside our collective souls. Not much sunshine and hold tight to your lollipop… This is gonna be a fast, loud, bumpy ride!”

“The Devil You Know” track listing:

01. Rage

02. Stay Away

03. Loaded Bomb

04. The Devil You Know

05. Needle To The Bone

06. Going High

07. Gone Honey

08. Don’t Need To Win

09. Down That Hole

10. Another Season In Hell

11. Boom (bonus track; CD and digital only)