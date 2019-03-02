JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Reveal New Music Video for “I Am John 5”, the Sequel to “Zoinks!” Featuring Butch Patrick, a.k.a. Eddie Munster

Catch JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES on Tour Now in North America:

Hollywood, CA Date to Feature Special Guests Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down), Fred Coury (composer, Cinderella) and Michael Anthony (Chickenfoot, ex-Van Halen)

New Full-Length Album, Invasion, Coming Summer 2019

The new music videos just keep on coming! JOHN 5 and The Creatures – comprised of world-renowned guitarist JOHN 5, bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix – have released yet another groundbreaking music video in support of their forthcoming full-length album, Invasion, this time for the track “I Am John 5”. The music video acts as a sequel to the album’s first music video/single, “Zoinks!”, once again featuring an innovative blend of classic 2D hand drawn animation and mindblowing 3D computer generated imagery.

As with “Zoinks!”, the “I Am John5” video was animated, written and directed by Disney animator Brett Boggs (Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph) with scoring by Fred Coury and recording/mixing by Barry Pointer.

The mad scientist in the “I Am John 5” video is voice acted by none other than Butch Patrick, a.k.a. the iconic Eddie Munster, himself.

JOHN 5 says about the video: “In this video, I am transformed into a mechanical monster and controlled by the mad scientist – performed by Butch Patrick aka Eddie Munster – to destroy Hollywood! I’m programmed with my laser beam guitar to destroy everything in my path! You’ll have to watch to see what happens…”

Just like 2017’s Season of the Witch, Invasion – produced and mixed by Barry Pointer and scheduled for release during the summer of 2019 – will be released via a series of music videos. While online, check out more new music videos/tracks by JOHN 5 and The Creatures, cut from Invasion.

“Zoinks!” music video/download/stream: http://smarturl.it/zoinksJ5Creatures

“Crank It – Living With Ghosts” music video/download/stream: http://smarturl.it/crankitj5

JOHN 5 and The Creatures just kicked off their North American Invasion tour in Mesa, AZ, which featured a very special encore performance guest – the mighty Alice Cooper!

Select dates of the tour – specifically Hollywood, CA, Anaheim, CA and Sacramento, CA – are scheduled to feature more very special, high-caliber mystery guests. It has already been announced that the Hollywood, CA show will feature special guests Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down), Fred Coury (composer, Cinderella) and Michael Anthony (Chickenfoot, ex-Van Halen).

The entire tour features support from blues-rock guitarist Jared James Nichols and rock outfit Dead Girls Academy. Tickets and VIP packages are available now via www.john-5.com/store.

Remaining JOHN 5 and The Creatures Invasion tour dates:

3/1 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s

3/2 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

3/3 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

3/5 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

3/6 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

3/7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

3/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

3/10 – Akron, OH @ Empire Concert Club

3/12 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

3/13 – New York, NY @ Iridium

3/14 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Loft at The Chance

3/15 – Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

3/16 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s

3/17 – Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House

3/18 – New Bedford, MA @ Vault at Greasy Luck

3/20 – Quebec City, QC @ L’Anti Bar & Spectacles

3/21 – Montreal, QC @ Piranha Bar

3/22 – Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey

3/23 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

3/24 – London, ON @ Rum Runners

3/26 – Thunder Bay, ON @ Crocks

3/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid Cabaret

3/28 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange

3/29 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens Pub

3/30 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

3/31 – Vancouver, BC @The Rickshaw Theatre

4/2 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Cafe

4/3 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

4/4 – Redding, CA @ The Dip

4/5 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

4/6 – Hollywood, CA @ The Whisky – w/ Corey Taylor, Shavo Odadjian, Fred Couryand Michael Anthony

4/7 – Anaheim, CA @ The Parish @ Huose of Blues

4/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Count’s Vamp’d

4/14 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

About JOHN 5:

JOHN 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world such as Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, as well as playing session with Paul Stanley, Rod Stewart, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more. Slash has called JOHN 5, “one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around” and Rob Zombie has dubbed him “a fucking shredder”. JOHN 5 has released seven solo albums to date, as well as a remix album, and has written music for the likes of Avril Lavigne, Garbage, Ricky Martin and others.

JOHN 5 and The Creatures is:

JOHN 5 – guitars

Ian Ross – bass

Logan Miles Nix – drums