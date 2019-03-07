Adria Arjona Says Morbius the Living Vampire Will Be “Edgy”

The first week of MORBIUS THE LIVING VAMPIRE‘s production is in the books. Jared Leto recently shared a peak behind-the-scenes, and Tyrese Gibson joined the cast earlier this week. More recently, actress Adria Arjona (PACIFIC RIM UPRISING) told Blackfilm.com that she is about to report to the set. She also shared her excitement about the film.

“I’m leaving for the set after the [TRIPLE FRONTIER] premiere,” said Arjona. “I’m getting on a plane and working all day Monday. I love comic books and I love my little brother. I’m trying to get sister points in every way that I can. I love the story of Dr. Morbius. I think it’s cool and edgy and interesting. That’s all I can really say.”

Arjona will be playing Martine Bancroft, the fiancée of Leto’s Dr. Michael Morbius. In the comics, Martine desperately tried to find a cure for Morbius’ condition, which transformed him into a vampire-like creature. Marie made her debut in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #102 , by the creative team of Roy Thomas and Gil Kane.

Daniel Espinosa is directing the upcoming movie from a script by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama. The cast also features former DOCTOR WHO star Matt Smith, as well as Jared Harris. Gibson is reportedly playing an FBI agent who is in charge of hunting down Morbius.