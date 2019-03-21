Another L.A. Guns Member Change With Drummer Scot Coogan Replacing Shane Fitzgibbon

SOURCE: Sleaze Roxx

For whatever reasons, L.A. Guns just can’t seem to hold onto band members as drummer Shane Fitzgibbon is being replaced by Scot Coogan (Lita Ford, Ace Frehley, Lynch Mob, Brides of Destruction and many more). Fitzgibbon was part of guitarist Tracii Guns‘ version of L.A. Guns in 2016 before the guitarist officially reunited with lead vocalist Phil Lewis in December 2016. Fitzgibbon played drums on L.A. Guns’ critically acclaimed studio album The Missing Peace (2017), their live album Made In Milan (2018) and their upcoming studio album The Devil You Know, which will be released in eight days.

The following message was posted on Guns’ Instagram page about an hour ago (with slight edit):

“Awe !!! I knew the day would eventually come where my most talented best friend Shane would move on to something spectacular that give him serious stability and that day has come and of course he brings so much with him wherever he goes and I am very proud of him and excited for him and of course he will still be playing drums on the new @sun_bomb record . Well now enter my former band mate @coogiemonster71 from Brides Of Destruction. He will bring that insane energy and pristine drumming and vocal that is required these days in @laguns and I love him dearly . Welcome Scot Coogan !!! ROCK N ROLL !!!”

Wikipedia states the following about Coogan‘s music career in part (with slight edits):

“Coogan has worked with groups such as Brides of Destruction featuring Nikki Sixx, Ace Frehley, Violets Demise, Ednaswap, Parade of Losers, Annetenna, Sinéad O’Connor, Peter Yorn, Vanilla Ice, and Otep. Aside from drums, he sings, plays guitar, bass and piano.

In 2004, Coogan gained prominence as a member of Brides of Destruction, a heavy metal band consisting of Tracii Guns, Nikki Sixx, and London LeGrand. He has also played with Stephen Pearcy in the band Rat Bastards as well as a Beatles/Led Zeppelin cover band named 6 Foot Nurse.

In December 2007, Coogan joined Ace Frehley‘s band and appears on Frehley‘s 2009 release, “Anomaly“. He performed as Ace‘s drummer and vocalist on the 2008 Rocket Ride World Tour, 2010 Anomaly World Tour, 2011 No Regrets US Tour and at many music festivals in both the United States and Europe through 2012. Scot was the touring drummer for the 2015 tour.



In 2009, Coogan recorded Lynch Mob‘s Smoke and Mirrors album and toured Australia with the band. Coogan toured with a reformed Lynch Mob from 2011 until mid 2012 and recorded, co-produced and co-wrote the Lynch Mob EP “Sound Mountain Sessions“.

From June 2012 through September 2012, Coogan was the drummer and backing vocalist for Lita Ford on the “Rock of Ages Tour“, an extensive arena tour featuring Def Leppard, Poison and Lita Ford in support of the movie “Rock of Ages“.

In December 2012, Coogan became a “Rock Star Counselor” at Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp, where he has had the opportunity to perform with Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, Dave Navarro, Stephen Perkins, Steve Vai, John5, Howard Leese, Billy Sheehan, Kip Winger, Kane Roberts, Rudy Sarzo, Phil Soussan, Vinny Appice, Teddy Adreadis, Joe Vitale, Tony Franklin and John Moyer.

In February 2013 at Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp, Coogan reunited with both Ace Frehley and George Lynch, performing with them at the MGM Grand Las Vegas. Future recordings with both artists and Coogan are being planned for 2013-2014.

25 June 2013 — Bret Michaels “Jammin With Friends” was released, featuring Scot Coogan and Mark McGrath on the track “Talk Dirty To Me”.”