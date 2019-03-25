Motley Crue “The Dirt” review



As “The Dirt’ has now been released on Netflix, millenials will now have the opportunity to be exposed to the lifestyle of a generation of many of their parent’s prime years. Personally having been raised on bands such as The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd I was not a complete stranger to the music and personas of these bands. Thanks to the Alex Zander I was exposed to some musicians and groups I probably could have lived a more innocent life without, but what’s the fun in that? Motley Crue is one of these groups. I believe “The Dirt” should become popular among millenials, that is any willing to watch it. Some parts are “racy” but that’s nothing most people my age haven’t seen. Many contemporary musicians have little passion or involvement in their work, but Motley Crue was not only passionate about what they did but also lived the full “rockstar lifestyle” everyone used to fantasize over. The use of current famous actors and stars gave the film a bit of a modern take that will also add a draw for individuals closer to my age. The regular commentary from the band members giving an omnipresent perspective to the viewer adds a whole nother level to the depth of this film. Overall quality, I fell in love with this movie. It kept me intrigued, made me laugh, shocked me, and also had its moments that were more emotional and deep. I tend to have trouble focusing on films all the way through, and originally I didn’t expect to like this movie let alone relate to it, but I loved it.

This movie is one I will definitely recommend to anyone I cam, and I plan on watching it again, and again, and again….

– Miranda Wattles for mk ultra magazine