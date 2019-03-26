JOHN 5 On Upcoming ROB ZOMBIE Album: ‘The Songs Are So Cool’

John 5 spoke to “Whiplash”, the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, about ROB ZOMBIE’s forthcoming studio album, which will arrive later this year via the iconic rocker’s new record label, Nuclear Blast Records.

Asked what it was like to work on the LP’s music after all the vocals and lyrics had already been written, John 5 said: “Well, it was such a different way of how we did things, and it was so much fun, because [Rob] was, like, ‘I have these lyrics and these melodies,’ and then he had basic music tracks behind it. But I came in and did all this stuff, and it was so awesome and it was so cool, because I knew where his vocals were and I knew what to do around them. Because you’re kind of guessing when there’s no vocal there. So it was such a great way to do it. I think that’s how we’re gonna do our records in the future, because it really worked well. And the songs are so cool. I’m so excited for people to check ’em out. They’re really heavy and catchy, and just sound like ROB ZOMBIE. And that’s what people want. That’s what I want. I’m a fan.”

John 5, who has been playing in Rob Zombie’s band since 2005 and has been the longest-running member of the group, also talked about his personal and musical chemistry with the frontman. He said: “I was such a fan [before joining]. I knew everything about his songwriting style or what key he liked to write in or what kind of vibe he would like, so if he referred to a certain song or a certain section of a song, I knew exactly what he was talking about. But we really click well. So it’s wonderful. I love doing it. And we’re just having a blast every day, still today.”

Last year, John 5 compared ROB ZOMBIE’s upcoming album to THE BEATLES’ groundbreaking LP “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, saying that it is “by far the best Zombie record that he’s ever done.” He added: “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, it’s just our greatest record,’ and I don’t say that. Whatever I say is so honest when I’m doing interviews. So I think it’s our best record.”

2016’s “The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser” was the second consecutive effort to feature Zombie and John 5 alongside bassist Piggy D. and drummer Ginger Fish.