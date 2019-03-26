KISS Open To Ace And Peter As Special Guests On Farewell Tour

KISS have ruled out a full reunion with original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss but Gene Simmons says they are open to the former members joining them as special guests on their End Of The Road retirement tour.

During an interview with Guitar World Gene doubled down on his reasons for not wanting to reunite with Ace and Peter but did extend the olive branch for the two to play with the band again in a limited fashion.

When asked about the two reuniting in some fashion during the trek, Gene responded, “Well, let me address that. You know, in life, mother nature is nonjudgmental. Whether you’re a baby and have never experienced life or whether you’re old and grey and have gone through the trials and tribulations, both of you, when you put your hand into the fire, get burned equally. So life doesn’t give you three chances. You get one chance. But Ace and Peter have gotten three chances.

“They were in and out of the band – fired – three times. For drugs, alcohol, bad behavior, being unprofessional… all the clich s are clich s. Even suicide is overrated. It’s been done many times. So the only reason Ace and Peter were let go the first time, and then the second time and then the third time, is that they weren’t carrying their load.

“You can’t be in a car with two flat tires. It’s not going to go anywhere. It’s your responsibility to change the fucking tires so that the whole car doesn’t stop. It’s nothing personal. Because remember – being in a band is a gift. You hardly work. Physically, anyway. So the short answer to your question is we’d love to have Ace and Peter join us here and there. And if they don’t, it’s not going to be because of us. But they’re never going to be in KISS again.”

When told by the interviewer that his response was pretty definititive, Gene answered, “Three times is the charm. ‘I promise I’ll pull out’ doesn’t work. It’s the boy who cried wolf : ‘Oh, I’ve been straight for a million years.’ Terrific! Have a good life!

“Would we welcome Ace or Peter to jump up onstage for a song or two? Of course. Could we depend on either Ace or Peter to do a full set night after night? Not on your fucking life.”