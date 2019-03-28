Cleopatra Records To Release New Johnny Thunders Film and A Lost Concert From 1984/Room 37: The Mysterious Death Of Johnny Thunders on Blu-ray and DVD on May 24th/Madrid Memory on DVD / CD on April 5th

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Room 37: The Mysterious Death Of Johnny Thunders is inspired by true life events surrounding the mysterious death of the legendary guitarist Johnny Thunders.

Johnny Thunders arrives to New Orleans to begin a new chapter of his life by following a new musical sound, and staying clean from drugs in order to see his kids again. After he settles into the St. Peter’s Guest House Hotel, things go awry.

His room is robbed which contained the last of his money and his only methadone supply. Johnny’s journey to recovery quickly turns dark when he takes desperate measures to get better, all which propel Johnny deeper in chaos that ultimately leads to his unexplained mysterious final hours.

Pre-Order: https://mvdshop.com/search?q=room+37

Madrid Memory features a long lost live concert performance from The Heartbreakers explosive 1984 reunion world tour that included fellow Dolls Sylvain Sylvain and Jerry Nolan plus Billy Rath.

Filmed for TV broadcast at La Edad De Oro in Madrid, Spain, this concert captures powerful performances of songs from throughout Thunders’s amazing career including “Personality Crisis,” “Too Much Junkie Business,” and “Born Too Lose.”

Pre-Order:https://mvdshop.com/search?q=Madrid+Memory