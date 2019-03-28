L.A. GUNS: Music Video For ‘The Devil You Know’ Title Track

Less than two years since the release of “The Missing Peace” — the first L.A. GUNS album since 2002’s “Waking The Dead” to feature founding guitarist Tracii Guns and vocalist Phil Lewis — the group will issue a follow-up effort, “The Devil You Know”, on March 29 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Sonically, “The Devil You Know” covers a lot of ground and incorporates influences from BLACK SABBATH to LED ZEPPELIN to KYUSS to THE HELLICOPTERS, all while distinctly sounding like L.A. GUNS. The band is rejuvenated and inspired after relentless touring and is taking no prisoners.

“After the success of ‘The Missing Peace’, a lot of people requested that the next record stay on track with the more metal side of the band’s music, which is my personal favorite side of the band,” says Guns. He continues: “I drew from my typical influences of NWOBHM [New Wave Of British Heavy Metal], while still not forgetting my earlier influences of the late ’60s and early ’70s.”

“It’s loaded with attitude and most of it bad,” says Lewis of the album’s lyrical content. You want a love song — [fuck] off and listen to JOURNEY. They say write about what you know, and lord knows we’ve all known some evil bitches and dudes that have gone out of their way to make life difficult for us. We say unanimously from the whole band — [fuck] you, we’re going places you could only dream about. We know what it’s like to be put down, poked, ridiculed… but guess what, looks like we get the last laugh. This band has always been fueled by adrenaline and anger and this record is a glimpse inside the carnival of rage that dwells deep inside our collective souls. Not much sunshine and hold tight to your lollipop… This is gonna be a fast, loud, bumpy ride!”

“The Devil You Know” track listing:

01. Rage

02. Stay Away

03. Loaded Bomb

04. The Devil You Know

05. Needle To The Bone

06. Going High

07. Gone Honey

08. Don’t Need To Win

09. Down That Hole

10. Another Season In Hell

11. Boom (bonus track; CD and digital only)

When “The Missing Peace” was released in October of 2017, it added a new and unexpected chapter to the long and often confusing history of L.A. GUNS, who, along with W.A.S.P., are the longest-running, continuously active group of the 1980s Sunset Strip scene.

Since being founded by guitarist Guns and drummer Rob Gardner in 1983, more than 50 musicians have performed under the L.A. GUNS moniker, including Axl Rose (who fronted the group prior to forming HOLLYWOOD ROSE, and then again for a brief period after that band’s breakup), Ralph Saenz (better known as Michael Starr of STEEL PANTHER), Jizzy Pearl (LOVE/HATE, QUIET RIOT), Chuck Garric (ALICE COOPER), Chris Holmes (W.A.S.P.) and Keri Kelli (NIGHT RANGER, RATT).

In 1987 — two years after Guns left the original lineup of GUNS N’ ROSES to restart L.A. GUNS with a group of musicians, including Mick Cripps — the band ‘s “classic lineup” was solidified with the additions of vocalist Lewis (GIRL), bassist Kelly Nickels and drummer Steve Riley (W.A.S.P.). Those five members appeared on the group’s first three albums — its eponymous 1988 debut, 1989’s “Cocked & Loaded” and 1991’s “Hollywood Vampires”.

When Riley left the band in 1992, it began a rotating door lineup that continues in full force in 2019. The group’s current lineup officially features Guns, Lewis, drummer Scot Coogan, bassist Johnny Martin and bassist-turned-guitarist Adam Hamilton, who played with the band from 2001 to 2007 and rejoined last year after the departure of Johnny Monaco (ENUFF Z’NUFF). Because Hamilton is unable to tour extensively, however, the group announced that FASTER PUSSYCAT guitarist Ace Von Johnson will join them on longer tours.