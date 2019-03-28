Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Expand North American Tour

Posted on March 28, 2019 by Alex Zander

TWINSRob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have expanded their summer North American “Twins Of Evil” tour with the addition of two new concert dates.

 

Set to begin July 9 in Baltimore, MD, the six-week co-headlining series will now include an August 2 stop at the Moda Center in Portland, OR and an August 3 show at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, WA.

 

Presales are underway now for both dates, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, March 29 @ 10:00 am PDT. Originally announced last month, the summer trek features appearances at two festivals in Wisconsin, including Rock USA in Oshkosh and Rock Fest in Cadott.
Rob Zombie + Marilyn Manson ‘Twins of Evil’ Tour Dates:

 

July 9 – Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena
July 10 – Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center
July 12 – Huntington, W.V. @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena
July 13 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 14 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
July 16 – Rockford, Ill. @ BMO Harris Bank Center
July 17 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
July 21 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ WestFair Amphitheatre
July 23 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
July 24 – Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center
July 25 – Billings, Mont. @ Rimrock Auto Arena
Aug 2 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Aug 3 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Ampitheatre
Aug 4 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
Aug 6 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Center
Aug 7 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
Aug 9 – Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome
Aug 10 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ US Cellular Center
Aug 11 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County Coliseum
Aug 13 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Aug 14 – London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens
Aug 16 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
Aug 17 – Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
Aug 18 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

