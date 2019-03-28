Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Expand North American Tour

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have expanded their summer North American “Twins Of Evil” tour with the addition of two new concert dates.

Set to begin July 9 in Baltimore, MD, the six-week co-headlining series will now include an August 2 stop at the Moda Center in Portland, OR and an August 3 show at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, WA.

Presales are underway now for both dates, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, March 29 @ 10:00 am PDT. Originally announced last month, the summer trek features appearances at two festivals in Wisconsin, including Rock USA in Oshkosh and Rock Fest in Cadott.

Rob Zombie + Marilyn Manson ‘Twins of Evil’ Tour Dates:

July 9 – Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

July 10 – Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

July 12 – Huntington, W.V. @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena

July 13 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 14 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

July 16 – Rockford, Ill. @ BMO Harris Bank Center

July 17 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

July 21 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ WestFair Amphitheatre

July 23 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

July 24 – Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center

July 25 – Billings, Mont. @ Rimrock Auto Arena

Aug 2 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Aug 3 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Ampitheatre

Aug 4 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Aug 6 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Center

Aug 7 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

Aug 9 – Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

Aug 10 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ US Cellular Center

Aug 11 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County Coliseum

Aug 13 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Aug 14 – London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens

Aug 16 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Aug 17 – Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Aug 18 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion