L.A. Guns New Album “The Devil You Know” Out Today On Frontiers Music Srl

Hot on the heels of the success of their last record, “The Missing Peace”, L.A. Guns has attacked again with the new album, “The Devil You Know”. The album is out today via Frontiers Music Srl.

Sonically, “The Devil You Know” covers a lot of ground and incorporates influences from Black Sabbath to Led Zeppelin to Kyuss to The Hellacopters, all while distinctly sounding like L.A. Guns. The band is rejuvenated and inspired after relentless touring and are literally taking no prisoners.

“After the success of ‘The Missing Peace’ a lot of people requested that the next record stay on track with the more metal side of the band’s music, which is my personal favorite side of the band,” says Tracii Guns. He continues, “I drew from my typical influences of NWOBHM [New Wave Of British Heavy Metal], while still not forgetting my earlier influences of the late ’60s and early ’70s . I wanted to lead with the track “Stay Away” because it’s a familiar L.A. Guns sound, but even a bit more metal. Something to get everyone’s palate wet.”

L.A. GUNS are truly one of the great American hard rock bands of the last 30 years. Since their self-titled debut in 1988 to the widely praised 2017 comeback album “The Missing Peace”, L.A. GUNS, led by Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis have always delivered solid rock ‘n roll to their fans.

This current incarnation of the band has been touring non-stop and the cohesiveness of the unit, not to mention Phil’s stunning and unique vocals and Guns’ mind-bending guitar playing, are on full display here. A must hear and listen for all fans of the band, both new and old!

Tracklisting:

1. Rage

2. Stay Away

3. Loaded Bomb

4. The Devil You Know

5. Needle to the Bone

6. Going High

7. Gone Honey

8. Don’t Need to Win

9. Down That Hole

10. Another Season in Hell

11. Boom (Bonus Track – CD & Digital Only)

Lineup:

Philip Lewis – vocals

Tracii Guns – guitar

Johnny Martin – bass

Scot Coogan – drums

Ace Von Johnson – guitar

L.A. GUNS STARRING PHIL LEWIS AND TRACII GUNS:

3/29: Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater

4/4: West Dundee, IL @ Rochaus

4/5: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

4/6: Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

4/8: Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

4/9: Teaneck, NJ @ Deboniar Music Hall

4/11: Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

4/12: Baltimore, MD @ Fishhead Cantina

4/13: New Bedford, MA @ The Vault at Greasy Luck

4/16: New York, NY @ Iridium

4/18: Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theater

4/19: Greenville, SC @ The Firmament

4/20: Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

5/24: Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

6/14: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

6/15: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

6/22: Jackson, MS @ Hideaway

6/28: Savanna, IL @ Poopy’s

6/29: St. Louis, MO @ Del Mar Hall

7/11: Welland, ON @ Hair in The Fair Festival*

*Festival



