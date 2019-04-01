GHOST Announces Fall 2019 North American Tour With NOTHING MORE

With “Dance Macabre” becoming the band’s third No. 1 single at Rock Radio, Grammy Award-winning artist GHOST has announced a six-week North American headline tour that will see the Swedish rock band’s elaborate rock theater presentation metamorphose into a full-on arena production. Billed as the “Ultimate Tour Named Death” and produced by Live Nation, the tour is due to kick off Friday, September 13 in at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California, following GHOST’s special guest summer slot on METALLICA’s 25-date “WorldWide” European stadium tour. A series of ticket pre-sales begins tomorrow, April 2 at 10 a.m. local; tickets for the “Ultimate Tour Named Death” go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m local.

San Antonio’s three-time Grammy-nominated alt/rock band NOTHING MORE, which earned three Top 10 singles from their most recent album “The Stories We Tell Ourselves”, will provide support for the tour.

GHOST’s widely acclaimed live performances are known for raising an ungodly ruckus, and that will only be amplified as the band brings its stage production to arenas. Cardinal Copia and the seven Nameless Ghouls will perform for more than two hours on a striking stage set resembling a medieval cathedral with a backdrop of illuminated stained-glass windows that pay tribute to the three now-departed Papas. In addition to rich costumes, special effects, and a spectacular light show tailored-made for arenas, the Cardinal and the band will take advantage of a series of multi-level platforms and walkways to prowl around on while performing some of GHOST’s fan-favorite songs from the band’s albums and EPs catalogues. The set list will include favorites “Square Hammer”, “Cirice”, “Ashes”, “He Is”, “Year Zero”, “Rats”, “Mummy Dust”, “Life Eternal”, “Dance Macabre” and many more.

With more dates to be announced, the confirmed itinerary for the “Ultimate Tour Named Death” is as follows:

Sep. 13 – Rabobank Theatre, Bakersfield, CA

Sep. 14 – Reno Events Center, Reno, NV

Sep. 16 – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center, Portland, OR

Sep. 17 – Toyota Center, Kennewick, WA

Sep. 19 – WaMu Theatre, Seattle, WA

Sep. 20 – Pacific Auditorium, Vancouver, BC

Sep. 21 – So. Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC

Sep. 24 – The Corral, Calgary, AB

Sep. 26 – Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

Sep. 27 – Taco Bell Arena, Boise, ID

Sep. 28 – Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT*

Sep. 30 – Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch, Loveland, CO

Oct. 01 – Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs, CO

Oct. 03 – Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Oct. 04 – Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND*

Oct. 05 – The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 07 – Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

Oct. 14 – DeltaPlex Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Oct. 19 – Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, ME

Oct. 21 – DCU Center, Worcester, MA

Oct. 22 – The Oncenter, Syracuse, NY

Oct. 24 – GIANT Center, Hershey, PA

Oct. 25 – Cure Insurance Arena, Trenton, NJ

Oct. 26 – Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY

* NOTHING MORE will not appear on this dat

In December, GHOST nabbed two Grammy nominations, “Best Rock Album” for “Prequelle” and “Best Rock Song” for “Rats”.

Three years ago, GHOST became the first Swedish rock band ever to win a Grammy — 2016’s “Best Metal Performance” for the song “Cirice”.

GHOST leader Tobias Forge recently said that his current stage persona, Cardinal Copia, has a very good chance of sticking around for the band’s next studio album.

Forge performed as a “new” Papa Emeritus on each of the group’s first three LPs, with each version of Papa replacing the one that came before it. Papa Emeritus III was retired in favor of Cardinal Copia before the release of last year’s “Prequelle”.

Forge told Billboard that he is already focused on the band’s next recording project, with plans to be in the studio again by the beginning of 2020.