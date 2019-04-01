JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Reveal Exclusive Tour Footage Music Video for New Track “Midnight Mass”

Catch JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES on Tour Now in North America/New Full-Length Album, Invasion, Coming Summer 2019

Hollywood, CA Date to Feature Special Guests Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down), Fred Coury (composer, Cinderella) and Michael Anthony (Chickenfoot, ex-Van Halen)

It’s the first of the month, which means in addition to your bills being due, it’s time for a new JOHN 5 video! JOHN 5 and The Creatures – comprised of world-renowned guitarist JOHN 5, bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix – have released yet another visually-stunning music video in support of their forthcoming full-length album, Invasion.

The new video, this time for the track “Midnight Mass”, features exclusive behind-the-scenes tour clips and live performance footage(featuring a few exciting cameos here and there) from the current JOHN 5 and The Creatures Invasion headline tour. The video was directed by Chris Huber, and the single cover art (above) was created by Brett Boggs.

Watch the “Midnight Mass” video and download/stream the track here: http://smarturl.it/MidnightMassJ5

JOHN 5 says about the video: “This is what it’s like to be on the road with The Creatures – fast, crazy, fun and scary – all those good things. We hope you enjoy the video!”

Just like 2017’s Season of the Witch, Invasion – produced and mixed by Barry Pointer and scheduled for release during the summer of 2019 – will be released via a series of music videos. While online, check out more new music videos/tracks by JOHN 5 and The Creatures, cut from Invasion.

“Zoinks!” music video/download/stream: http://smarturl.it/zoinksJ5Creatures

“Crank It – Living With Ghosts” music video/download/stream: http://smarturl.it/crankitj5

“I Am John 5” music video/download/stream: http://smarturl.it/iamjohn5

JOHN 5 and The Creatures are on the road now on their North American Invasion tour! Special guests have included the likes of the mighty Alice Cooper in Mesa, AZ, and the Hollywood, CA show is scheduled to feature special guests Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down), Fred Coury (composer, Cinderella) and Michael Anthony (Chickenfoot, ex-Van Halen).

The entire tour features support from blues-rock guitarist Jared James Nichols and rock outfit Dead Girls Academy. Tickets and VIP packages are available now via www.john-5.com/store.

Remaining JOHN 5 and The Creatures Invasion tour dates:



4/2 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Cafe

4/3 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

4/4 – Redding, CA @ The Dip

4/5 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

4/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky – w/ Corey Taylor, Shavo Odadjian, Fred Couryand Michael Anthony

4/7 – Anaheim, CA @ The Parish @ Huose of Blues

4/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Count’s Vamp’d

4/14 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

About JOHN 5:

JOHN 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world such as Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, as well as playing session with Paul Stanley, Rod Stewart, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more. Slash has called JOHN 5, “one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around” and Rob Zombie has dubbed him “a fucking shredder”. JOHN 5 has released seven solo albums to date, as well as a remix album, and has written music for the likes of Avril Lavigne, Garbage, Ricky Martin and others.

JOHN 5 and The Creatures is:



JOHN 5 – guitars

Ian Ross – bass

Logan Miles Nix – drums

