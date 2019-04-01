MÖTLEY CRÜE Scores First U.S. Top 10 Album In More Than A Decade With ‘The Dirt’ Soundtrack

According to Billboard, MÖTLEY CRÜE’s soundtrack to “The Dirt” has entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 10 with nearly 30,000 equivalent album units. Of that sum, 15,000 were in traditional album sales.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units are comprised of traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

CRÜE previously landed in the top 10 with its last full-length collection of new material, “Saints Of Los Angeles”, which debuted and peaked at No. 4 in July 2008.

The 18-song “The Dirt” soundtrack mastered by Grammy winner Dave Donnelly features a collection of MÖTLEY CRÜE classics that meaningfully underscore significant moments that shape the film. The album includes 14 fan favorites and chart-topping tracks such as “Dr. Feelgood” that charted at No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and the anthemic “Girls, Girls, Girls” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200, among others. Additional hits featured are “Kickstart My Heart”, “Same ‘Ol Situation (S.O.S.)”, “Shout At The Devil” and the iconic ballad “Home Sweet Home” that landed the band mainstream recognition.

Exclusive to the film’s soundtrack, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs featuring the single, “The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)”. The three remaining songs conclude the album with the catchy “Ride With The Devil”, “Crash And Burn” and the band’s own spin on Madonna’s “Like A Virgin”.