DEE SNIDER Blasts ‘Losers’ Who Post Comments On BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Dee Snider says that he no longer looks at the BLABBERMOUTH.NET comment section because people who post there do nothing but “assault” others and “attack everything.”

The TWISTED SISTER frontman weighed in on this web site’s commenters while addressing the issue of online trolling during the latest episode of his “I Wanna Talk” podcast.

Insisting that he is not bothered by Internet detractors, Snider said “Blabbermouth… posts a lot of articles about me. A lot of magazines and web sites posts articles about me, but I know that Blabbermouth, the articles are totally legitimate, totally fair — they never take a cheap shot — yet I quickly learned that if you go to the comments, there are people just there to assault. The losers are just sitting there just attacking everything. And I just read a few of them the first time, [and I] laughed. Okay. I get it. That’s the Blabbermouth reader, or at least the Blabbermouth commenter. And I don’t read ’em anymore. [I] go to sleep. I sleep nice. No aggravation. No freaking out. No stamping my feet. No tantrums. Because there’s some pussies — an old term, but I still use it — assholes out there, who, in the dark, talk…?”

Dee continued: “I’ve dealt with these people in concert situations. I used to really deal with them a lot more back in the old days. And it was great then, because when you got these haters in the crowd, in the club days, in the bar days… It stopped pretty much after we hit the big time. Most famously, I called out the entire audience at the Reading festival in 1982. But you could respond. [If] a heckler says something, you could say something back, you could address it at the moment. And if it escalates, you can deal with it at the moment. You’re dealing with ghosts on social media — just losers sitting in the dark, spouting. It’s impossible to fight them. So… block, block, don’t look, turn away, turn it off, don’t answer. These are the solutions to so many of your problems.”

Snider said: “Wrestling, arguing with social media trolls? With the haters, with the ugly people? I don’t… It doesn’t register.”

Dee is continuing to play shows in support of his latest solo album, “For The Love Of Metal”, which was released last July via Napalm Records.

TWISTED SISTER called it quits in 2016 after completing a farewell 40th-anniversary tour.

Blabbermouth.net is a website dedicated to heavy metal and hard rock news, as well as album and music DVD reviews. Blabbermouth.net was founded and is run by Borivoj Krgin. The first version of the website was launched in March 2001; in October 2001, the record label Roadrunner Records began hosting it.

Users can post comments to selected news articles and album reviews, either in response to other user comments or in response to the article itself.