LET’S TALK ABOUT SEX… EXXXOTICA Chicago Returns This Weekend



The Nation’s Largest Adult Event Back For Ninth Straight Year at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, This Friday, Saturday & Sunday

(April 4, 2018 — ROSEMONT, IL) The Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont has been an annual home for the largest adult event in the country, the EXXXOTICA Expo (http://exxxoticaexpo.com). Each year, thousands of men, women and couples have experienced EXXXOTICA to meet over 200 of their favorite adult performers, browse the mild to the wild on the packed convention floor filled with over 100 exhibitors, be entertained and educated by over 20 hours of stage shows and 40 engaging seminars.

With its new spring dates, EXXXOTICA Chicago, presented by MyFreeCams (http://myfreecams.com), is back for the ninth year to the Windy City, for its 38th show overall in its 14-year history with a roster filled the biggest names in adult entertainment’s past, present and future such Tera Patrick, Lisa Ann, Katie Morgan, Christy Canyon, Alexis Texas, Tori Black, Lexi Belle, Brandi Love, Evan Stone, Phoenix Marie, Gina Valentina, Jillian Janson, Brooklyn Chase, Monique Alexander, Aiden Starr, Rubberdoll, Darcie Dolce, Jill Kassidy, Jayden Cole, Sara Jay, Bridgette B., Candace Von, Jade Kush, ShaunDam XXX, Christiana Cinn, Scarlett Bloom, Kenzie Taylor, Kiara Cole, Avi Love, Alex Coal, Morgan Bailey, Sarah Russi, Honey and Tom, and hundreds more. Many will be at the show’s Spotlight exhibit, sponsored by Bad Dragon (http://bad-dragon.com), Clips4Sale (http://clips4sale.com), MyFreeCams, Chaturbate, LA Direct Models, Grooby, and others.

The Chaturbate Entertainment Stage (http://chaturbate.com) has a jam-packed schedule of hot female and male revues, interactive events and contests, all-star panels, feature burlesque performers, giveaways musical acts, contests, and more, such as male dance troupes Stallion Male Revue and Bad Boys of Chicago. Top stars like Tera Patrick, Rubberdoll, and Ashley Addison will be performing, as well Alexis Texas’ Twerk contest, Pole Dance Championships and the lauded Ms. EXXXOTICA competition, South Beach’s own J. Randall and DJ Geenius keep it all flowing.

Area retailers the Pleasure Chest (http://pleasurechest.com) are once again sponsoring EXXXOTICA’s red-hot seminar series. A full schedule of over 40 engaging seminars led by EXXXOTICA’s resident sexpert, Tyomi Morgan, is filled with industry experts and legends such as Hudsy Hawn, Evan Stone, Katie Morgan, Tera Patrick, James Bartholet, and many others. There’s something for everyone as we talk about sex and lots more.

A full schedule of all stage shows and seminars can be viewed at https://exxxoticaexpo.com/schedule.

Over 100,000 square feet of EXXXOTICA Chicago’s convention floor is filled with over 100 exhibitors showcasing the latest products and lots more including the sexy and infamous EXXXOTICA Hotties, sponsored by Cam4 (http://cam4.com).

Be sure to check out the EXXXOTICA’s Interactive Dungeon, lead by Ms. Lady, and a team of sexy mistresses and masters. The 4,500 square foot area is the ideal place to learn more about those kinky fantasies, or play a little on the wild side.

As always at EXXXOTICA Chicago, Friday is “Ladies Free Friday.” All women receive free general admission to EXXXOTICA for the ultimate night out. Women can get their free tickets in advance by going to http://LadiesFreeFriday.com.

Those in the know Go VIP to EXXXOTICA, especially with the new enhanced program, and get hundreds of dollars of free swag and products, as well as free entrance to the Official EXXXOTICA After Parties happening all over the area. Top clubs such as Heavenly Bodies, Sky 11, Ocean Gentlemen’s Club, Red Light Nites, Joe’s Live, Bub City and EXXXOTICA’s host hotel host the exclusive fun when the convention doors closes for the night. VIP attendees also get exclusive admittance to the VIP Viewing Area with a cash bar. It’s the only way and place you can purchase alcohol during show hours (for those 21 and older). Ladies on Friday can also upgrade to VIP status at the show to fully take advantage of all the perks. For a full list of after parties, go to: https://exxxoticaexpo.com/after-parties.

Advance tickets for all days are on sale on the website to avoid the lines at https://exxxoticaexpo.com/tickets, or can also be purchased at the Convention Center box office.

EXXXOTICA is open Friday, from 6pm until 11pm, from 2pm until 10pm on Saturday, and from 1pm until 6pm on Sunday. For all info including stars scheduled to appear, stage shows and seminar schedules, a list of after parties and more, visit the show’s official website, http://exxxoticaexpo.com.