ROB ZOMBIE Completes Work On ‘3 From Hell’ Film; Early Fall Release Expected

Rob Zombie has officially completed work on “3 From Hell”, the sequel to his earlier films “House Of 1,000 Corpses” and “The Devil’s Rejects”.

Zombie confirmed that the movie is a wrap during an appearance on yesterday’s (Monday, April 8) edition SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation LA Invasion: Live From The Rainbow Bar & Grill”.

When asked about the delay in the release of his long-completed new solo album, Rob said: “I had to finish the movie. I just literally finished that two days ago. That’s done. That was taking my life for the last couple of years.”

Pressed for a release date on the film, Rob said: “I don’t know for sure. In the early fall — September vicinity.”

“3 From Hell”, which was shot in California, will reunite Sid Haig, Sheri Moon Zombie and Bill Moseley as the members of the psychopathic, sadistic Firefly family. Moseley told Rue-Morgue last fall that the new film was a “crowd-pleaser,” adding, “From what I’ve heard from Rob, he’s very happy and excited about what he’s got, and it’s chockablock with gratuitous violence.”

During an appearance on “Trunk Nation”, Zombie said that he didn’t envision the original story being fleshed out over three movies when he first started writing it more than 15 years ago. “Every time I would finish a movie… After the second one, I thought, ‘We’re done with it,’ but I always think that with every movie,” he admitted. “And then you kind of live with it for a long time, and the movies sort of take on a life of their own, or they start getting popular and the fans really start embracing them and the characters, and you start thinking, ‘Well… Hmmm… What if I did this? What if I did that?’ This one, it’s 14 years in between the two films, so it’s been a long time; it wasn’t really a rush to make it, by any means.”

It’s not clear whether Zombie plans to resurrect the Firefly trio from the dead in some kind of supernatural fashion in the new film or has found a way to explain that they survived the original movie’s climactic shootout.

“The Devil’s Rejects” is widely considered Zombie’s best film. It’s a semi-sequel to his directorial debut, 2003’s “House Of 1,000 Corpses”, which introduced the Firefly family.

Zombie’s new LP will be out later this year and will follow up 2016’s “The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser”.