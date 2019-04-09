ZZ TOP To Embark On 50th-Anniversary North American Tour This Summer/Fall with CHEAP TRICK and LYNYRD SKYNYRD

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers ZZ TOP are celebrating their 50th year with a massive North American tour this summer. Kicking off the 50th-anniversary tour August 16, the real Tres Hombres will play coast to coast and border to border. CHEAP TRICK and Southern rock stalwarts LYNYRD SKYNYRD will also join the tour as it snakes through the country into late October.

ZZ TOP still maintains the most consistently stable lineup in the history of rock music: Billy F. Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard. In 1969, following the demise of THE MOVING SIDEWALKS, Billy’s Houston psych-rock band, the singer/guitarist formed ZZ TOP, linking up with drummer Beard and bass-guitarist Hill, both from the Dallas-based band THE AMERICAN BLUES. Fifteen studio albums, 30 million record sales and fiuve decades later, “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” is still going strong, playing timeless hits like “La Grange”, “Legs”, “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Tush” to audiences the world over.

Gibbons looked back at the history of the band, while also looking forward to the “50th Anniversary Texas Bash” dates. “It’s been five decades, and I think we’re starting to get pretty good at this,” he said. “We’re just as excited to be back in Texas this May playing our bluesy kind of rock as when started with in ’69. The beards, Frank excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed much and we’re keeping it that way.”

ZZ TOP’s 50th-anniversary tour dates:

Aug. 16 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre*

Aug. 17 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Casino Theater

Aug. 20 – Yakima, WA – Yakima Valley SunDome

Aug. 21 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle*

Aug. 23 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre**

Aug. 24 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion**

Aug. 25 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

Aug. 27 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theater

Aug. 28 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU*

Aug. 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre*

Sep. 01 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre*

Sep. 04 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion”

Sep. 06 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Sep. 07 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Sep. 08 – Sterling Heights, MI-Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill*

Sep. 10 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights*

Sep. 11 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion*

Sep. 13 – Ocean City, MD – Ocean City BikeFest

Sep. 14 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

Sep. 18 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

Sep. 19 – Wamtagh. NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

Sep. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

Sep. 22 – Louisville, KY – Champions Park

Oct. 05 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre*

Oct. 06 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*

Oct. 09 – Charleston, SC – Volvo Cars Stadium*

Oct. 11 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee – Event Center*

Oct. 12 – Manchester, TN – Exit 111 Festival

Oct. 13 – Alpharetta, GA – Verizon Amphitheatre*

Oct. 15 – Augusta, GA – The James Brown Arena*

Oct. 16 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

Oct. 18 – Estero FL – Hertz Arena*

Oct. 19 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Oct. 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre*

* with CHEAP TRICK

** with LYNYRD SKYNYRD

Tickets for newly announced dates go on sale starting Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.