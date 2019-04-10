AC/DC’s Longtime Engineer Confirms Band Has ‘Been In The Studio Doing Something

AC/DC’s longtime engineer Mike Fraser has confirmed that the band has been in the studio “doing something.”

Rumors of a new AC/DC record have been circulating for several months, ever since singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd, along with guitarists Angus Young and Stevie Young, were photographed outside Vancouver’s Warehouse Studios. Based on the pictures, the assumption at the time was that AC/DC was in the midst of making — or at least planning — another album, with Rudd and Johnson both back in the lineup. Online reports have also indicated Angus Young will dedicate the new AC/DC album to his late brother.

Fraser spoke about a possible new AC/DC record during an interview he did last month with Australian record-masterer and podcaster Tony “Jack the Bear” Mantz.

Asked if there is any truth to the rumor that there’s another AC/DC album in the works, Fraser said, “Umm… Well, yeah, I could say that we’ve been in the studio doing something. What’s come of that I can’t discuss yet, but uh…”

“With Brian singing?” Mantz asked. “I think so,” Fraser replied, laughing.

Fraser recorded and mixed five AC/DC albums, including the band’s latest CD, 2014’s “Rock Of Bust”. He is also known for his mixing work with such acts as RUSH, GUNS N’ ROSES, METALLICA and LED ZEPPELIN.

Ever since AC/DC completed the tour cycle for “Rock Or Bust” more than two years ago — a turbulent trek that weathered the forced retirement and eventual death of co-founder Malcolm Young, plus the departures of Johnson, Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams — fans have wondered whether sole remaining founding member Angus Young would keep the band going or decide it was time for AC/DC to pack it in.

Johnson was forced to leave AC/DC mid-tour due to a dangerous level of hearing loss, and was eventually replaced on the road by GUNS N’ ROSES frontman Axl Rose, while Williams decided to retire at the end of the cycle.