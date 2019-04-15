PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2019: Megadeth And Opeth Join Electric Wizard To Headline America’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Bacchanal; Final Lineup Including Mogwai, Beach House, 1349, Yakuza, And More Revealed + Tickets On Sale Now



PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2019 continues to make waves as it confirms its final lineup for this year’s three-day, four-stage takeover of Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino August 16th – 18th, 2019.

Swedish progressive metal titans Opeth and Grammy award-winning thrash metal legends Megadeth will join UK doom icons/PSYCHO LAS VEGAS alumni Electric Wizard as this year’s mainstage headliners. Opeth’s performance will mark their only US appearance of the year. As if that isn’t enough, the curators of the event have also added Scottish post-rock unit Mogwai, former Screaming Tees frontman/alternative rock icon Mark Lanegan, the multi-talented Bruce Lamont who will appear with his avant metal unit Yakuza as well as his Led Zeppelin tribute band Led Zeppelin 2, psychedelic stoner rock unit Dead Meadow, Norwegian black metallers 1349, and American thrash veterans Vio-lence among others.

Additionally, the world’s only heavy metal talk show, Two Minutes To Late Night, will bring its popular YouTube show to the festival stage while multi-talented recording artist, music producer, and self-help guru Andrew W.K. will bring the weekend ceremony to a close for the second year in a row with a DJ set.

See a full list of confirmed artists below.

The highly-coveted “Psycho Special” passes and “High Roller VIP” passes are now sold out, however “Tier 1 Weekender General Admission” passes are still available at $249 but will increase to $299 once the first tier sells out. Single-day tickets priced at $109 will be available in the coming weeks. All ticket prices are exclusive of taxes and fees. Tickets and more information are available at VivaPsycho.com.

PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2019:



When: August 16th-18th, 2019

Where: Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino – Las Vegas, NV

Tickets:

VivaPsycho.com

PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2019 Final Lineup (alphabetical):

1349

Amenra

Andrew W.K.

Bad Religion

Beach House

Black Mountain

Candy

Carcass

Clutch

Cold Cave

Dead Meadow

Deafheaven

Devil Master

Dvne

Electric Citizen

Electric Wizard

En Minor

Fu Manchu

Full Of Hell

Glassjaw

Goatwhore

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Grails

Graveyard

Hangman’s Chair

Have A Nice Life

Hell Fire

High On Fire

Ilsa

Kadavar

L.A. Witch

Led Zeppelin 2

Levitation Room

Mark Lanegan

Megadeth

Mogwai

Monophonics

Mork

Mother Mercury.

Motorbabe

Night Horse

Nothing

Old Man Gloom

Opeth

Oranssi Pazuzu

Perturbator

Polyrythmics

Power Trip

Rotting Christ

Royal Thunder

Soft Kill

Spindrift

The Black Angels

The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown

The Faint

The Obsessed

Tobacco

Tomb Mold

Triumph Of Death

Truckfighters

Twin Temple

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats

Vio-lence

Warhorse

Yakuza

Yob

And be sure to kick off the weekend with PSYCHO SWIM, the previously-announced all-day, prefest pool party at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay on Thursday, August 15th featuring Corrosion Of Conformity, Lucifer, Danava, ASG, Primitive Man, Idle Hands, Howling Giant, and Thrown Into Exile. Tickets are separate from the three-day festival and on sale now for $35 (excluding tax and fees) for those 21 and older. Grab your tickets today at VivaPsycho.com.

PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2019 Pre-Party:

When: August 15th, 2019

Where: Daylight Beach Club – Las Vegas, NV

Tickets: VivaPsycho.com

** This is a 21+ event **

Lineup:

Corrosion Of Conformity

Lucifer

Danava

ASG

Primitive Man

Idle Hands

Howling Giant

Thrown Into Exile

PSYCHO LAS VEGAS is the premier vacation-destination music festival in the US for those who worship all that is rock ‘n’ roll. After three award-winning years housed under the confines of the Hard Rock, the event is moving to the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino through an exclusive partnership with MGM Entertainment, and will usher in a new era of spectacle, performance, and production. Meticulously curated, the annual gala has become notorious for delivering diverse and eclectic lineups – from rock and metal to world music and electronic – the likes of which have never been seen in North America. In 2019, PSYCHO LAS VEGAS is rebooting America’s conception of what a festival can be, on its own terms and with its signature mix of grit and grandeur.

