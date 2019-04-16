LA GUNS: PHIL LEWIS on MICHAEL GRANT ‘Toxic’ And ‘Insufferable/TRACII GUNS on His Early Guitarist Experiences

PHIL LEWIS Calls Former L.A. GUNS Guitarist MICHAEL GRANT ‘Toxic’ And ‘Insufferable

In a series of social media posts, L.A. GUNS vocalist Phil Lewis explained why he pushed the group last year to fire guitarist Michael Grant, with whom he also played for several years in the Tracii Guns-less version of L.A. GUNS that disbanded at the end of 2016.

Responding to a fan who questioned whether he and Guns “care what fans want,” Lewis responded, “We like to play with the highest-quality musicians who step up our game. It’s not a nostalgic [sic] act, believe me.”

When another fan specifically asked why Grant was fired, Lewis wrote, “I watched an Oprah [Winfrey] interview, and she said at this stage in her life, she only wanted to talk [with] and be around the people she chooses. I found Michael to be a narcissistic sociopath, and after countless warnings to modify his behavior, I just woke up and realized we need the kind of energy and teamwork that somebody like [current rhythm guitarist] Ace [Von] Johnson brings to the band.”

Lewis elaborated further on the Metal Sludge Gossip Board, where he posts under the name “Al Snug” (“L.A. Guns” backward): “[It] honestly had nothing whatsoever to do with his stagecraft. He was just insufferable to be around in close proximity. I carried him for five years, so if it was about upstaging, he wouldn’t have lasted a month… He didn’t like me. Didn’t like the band. Didn’t like the scene, but it was easy money and the chick [sic] were free so I decided to give the gig to someone who appreciates it. He’s a toxic person, no doubt, and of course I knew it was gonna rock the boat. Tracii was upset, but I had to insist and knew there would be resedue [sic] but survival of the band depended on it and I have zero regrets.”

Grant — a former member of ENDEVERAFTER — joined the Phil Lewis/Steve Riley version of L.A. GUNS in 2013. He began playing alongside Lewis and Tracii Guns in 2016, when they initially performed as L.A. GUNS’ PHIL LEWIS + TRACII GUNS before starting to tour and record in 2017 as simply L.A. GUNS. He also performed on the group’s 2017 album “The Missing Peace” and the 2018 live album “Made In Milan”.

In the nearly two years that Grant played with Phil and Tracii, that version of L.A. GUNS managed to avoid having any lineup changes. Beginning with and including Grant’s firing in March of 2018, however, the group has undergone five.

Grant will not participate in the new Riley-anchored version of L.A. GUNS whicih will make its live debut at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland next month.

In a sort of related story: TRACII GUNS Recalls Seeing MICK MARS Perform For First Time: ‘At The Time, There Was No One Like Him’

In an exclusive interview with Rock Scene, L.A. GUNS guitarist Tracii Guns looks back on his early experiences with music. He remembers being a young boy and sitting in the back of his mother’s boyfriend’s car in 1971 and hearing LED ZEPPELIN’s “Whole Lotta Love” for the first time. “It was overwhelming audio fear,” he recalls. “I remember thinking, I have to recreate that noise right now!”

On the way to the airport, they stopped by a newsstand. Tracii saw Jimmy Page, decked out in his dragon suit, on the cover of Creem magazine. His mom told him, “That’s the guy making that noise on the record.” “I saw that picture, and I’d never seen anything like it in my life,” Tracii says. “The imagery, the sound, it completely captivated me when I was five and a half years old. From that point on it was all about, ‘Mom, play me something like that!’ ‘Led Zeppelin II’ was all I ever listened to until I was seven years old. The theremin coming in on the ‘Whole Lotta Love’ solo, that riff, the way Jimmy used reverb…everything had plate reverb on it. Everything sounded scary and dark and damp. I kinda pictured these dark figures in a really cloudy overcast environment being very moist and depressing. And I was so drawn to that.” Shortly after, Tracii heard a BLACK SABBATH greatest-hits album. “The imagery on the cover was just, like, all these skeletons in a community, and the first song was ‘Iron Man’,” he says. “I was like, ‘Oh! There’s more of this.’ It was like a horror movie for your ears.”

Tracii also talks about when he first saw MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Mick Mars, who had such an impact on him. “At the time, there was no one like him,” he says. “He was fucking nasty. He was really tight, really nasty, a cool kinda distortion.” He also talks about how he got his sound and his style by listening to Ted Nugent’s “Stranglehold” at age 13, as well as the other tracks on the “Double Live Gonzo!” album, which was blues-oriented rock ‘n’ roll. “If I didn’t get exposed to that I may have never gotten exposed to that as part of my style,” Tracii says. “If I’m gonna learn ‘Stranglehold’, that means I’ve gotta learn the other three sides of that double album. That’s where I started picking up on the basic rock ‘n’ roll blues sound. The blues is the discipline that goes into creating metal.”

L.A. GUNS’ new album, “The Devil You Know”, was released on March 29 via Frontiers Music Srl.