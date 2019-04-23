3TEETH DEBUT “EXXXIT” VIDEO; NEW ALBUM, METAWAR, ARRIVES JULY 5 / NSFW VIDEO ARRIVES AS BAND ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICAN TOUR



April 23, 2019 (LOS ANGELES) – 3TEETH, who release METAWAR on July 5 via Century Media, share a second track from the 13-song album, debuting the video for “EXXXIT” (https://RED.lnk.to/3TEXXXIT).

“The song hinges on a conceptual ultimatum and the human urge towards self-destruction as a form of liberation,” explains 3TEETH frontman Alexis Mincolla.

The NSFW video arrives as the band reveal their first North American tour in support of the forthcoming album, kicking off the month-long trek on July 15 in Salt Lake City. Author & Punisher (July 15 to August 14) as well as GosT (July 15 to August 5) open. Tickets for the “METATOUR” are on-sale this Friday at 12 noon local time.

“METATOUR” dates:

July 15 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

July 16 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

July 18 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

July 19 Kansas City, MO Riot Room

July 20 St. Louis, MO Fubar

July 22 Minneapolis, MN Studio B @ Skyway Theatre

July 23 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

July 24 Chicago, IL Reggies Rock Club

July 25 Detroit, MI El Club

July 26 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

July 28 Montreal, QC Heavy Montreal

July 29 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

July 31 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

August 1 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

August 2 Philadelphia, PA Voltage Lounge

August 3 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage

August 4 Chapel Hill, NC Local 506

August 5 Nashville, TN Exit/In

August 7 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Hell)

August 8 New Orleans, LA The Parish at House of Blues

August 9 Houston, TX Scout Bar

August 10 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

August 11 Austin, TX Empire Control Room

August 14 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

August 15 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

August 16 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick

August 17 Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom

August 18 San Francisco, CA Slim’s

3TEETH previously announced a European outing with Ministry:

June 30 Berlin, Germany Huxleys

July 2 Bristol, UK SWX

July 3 Glasgow, UK SWG3 Studio Warehouse

July 4 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute

July 6 London, UK O2 Shephard’s Bush Empire

July 7 Paris, France La Machine du Moulin Rouge

July 9 Oberhausen, Germany Kulttempel

July 10 Prague, Czech Republic Roxy

July 11 Budapest, Hungary A38

METAWAR pre-orders, which include an immediate download of “AMERICAN LANDFILL” (https://youtu.be/EbOKU3j23k0), are available now (https://RED.lnk.to/MetaWar).

3TEETH released their self-titled debut album in 2014, seeing the 14-track collection top the iTunes electronic charts and gaining the outfit widespread attention, both amongst music lovers and musicians, leading to the band’s opening slot on two legs of Tool’s 2016 North American tour. Once off the road, 3TEETH locked themselves in the studio, releasing their sophomore album, <shutdown.exe>, in the Spring of 2017. The album debuted at #23 on Billboard, and took the band across North America and Europe — headlining, and supporting acts such as Rammstein and Danzig. 3TEETH is Alexis Mincolla (vocals), Xavier Swafford (keyboards), Andrew Means (modular synth/bass), Chase Brawner (guitar) and Justin Hanson (drums).



3teeth.org

facebook.com/3teeth

twitter.com/3teeth

Instagram.com/3teeth