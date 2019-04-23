3TEETH DEBUT “EXXXIT” VIDEO; NEW ALBUM, METAWAR, ARRIVES JULY 5 / NSFW VIDEO ARRIVES AS BAND ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

April 23, 2019 (LOS ANGELES) – 3TEETH, who release METAWAR on July 5 via Century Media, share a second track from the 13-song album, debuting the video for “EXXXIT” (https://RED.lnk.to/3TEXXXIT).
“The song hinges on a conceptual ultimatum and the human urge towards self-destruction as a form of liberation,” explains 3TEETH frontman Alexis Mincolla.
The NSFW video arrives as the band reveal their first North American tour in support of the forthcoming album, kicking off the month-long trek on July 15 in Salt Lake City. Author & Punisher (July 15 to August 14) as well as GosT (July 15 to August 5) open. Tickets for the “METATOUR” are on-sale this Friday at 12 noon local time.
“METATOUR” dates:
July 15 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
July 16 Denver, CO Marquis Theater
July 18 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre
July 19 Kansas City, MO Riot Room
July 20 St. Louis, MO Fubar
July 22 Minneapolis, MN Studio B @ Skyway Theatre
July 23 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
July 24 Chicago, IL Reggies Rock Club
July 25 Detroit, MI El Club
July 26 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar
July 28 Montreal, QC Heavy Montreal
July 29 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground
July 31 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
August 1 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom
August 2 Philadelphia, PA Voltage Lounge
August 3 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage
August 4 Chapel Hill, NC Local 506
August 5 Nashville, TN Exit/In
August 7 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Hell)
August 8 New Orleans, LA The Parish at House of Blues
August 9 Houston, TX Scout Bar
August 10 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
August 11 Austin, TX Empire Control Room
August 14 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole
August 15 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge
August 16 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick
August 17 Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom
August 18 San Francisco, CA Slim’s
3TEETH previously announced a European outing with Ministry:
June 30 Berlin, Germany Huxleys
July 2 Bristol, UK SWX
July 3 Glasgow, UK SWG3 Studio Warehouse
July 4 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute
July 6 London, UK O2 Shephard’s Bush Empire
July 7 Paris, France La Machine du Moulin Rouge
July 9 Oberhausen, Germany Kulttempel
July 10 Prague, Czech Republic Roxy
July 11 Budapest, Hungary A38
METAWAR pre-orders, which include an immediate download of “AMERICAN LANDFILL” (https://youtu.be/EbOKU3j23k0), are available now (https://RED.lnk.to/MetaWar).
3TEETH released their self-titled debut album in 2014, seeing the 14-track collection top the iTunes electronic charts and gaining the outfit widespread attention, both amongst music lovers and musicians, leading to the band’s opening slot on two legs of Tool’s 2016 North American tour. Once off the road, 3TEETH locked themselves in the studio, releasing their sophomore album, <shutdown.exe>, in the Spring of 2017. The album debuted at #23 on Billboard, and took the band across North America and Europe — headlining, and supporting acts such as Rammstein and Danzig. 3TEETH is Alexis Mincolla (vocals), Xavier Swafford (keyboards), Andrew Means (modular synth/bass), Chase Brawner (guitar) and Justin Hanson (drums).