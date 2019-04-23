GLENN DANZIG EYES FALL 2019 RELEASE FOR ELVIS PRESLEY COVERS ALBUM



It’s been a long time coming for Danzig Sings Elvis, the Elvis Presley covers album first promised by Glenn Danzig over five years ago. That wait may soon be over, however, as the metal icon behind both his eponymous act and the original Misfits revealed Wednesday that Danzig Sings Elvis has been scheduled for release this fall, with the effort’s cover image and first single to be revealed shortly.

Initially announced in 2014, Danzig’s tribute to the King was originally envisioned as an EP. But upon its reported completion two years later — while being recorded alongside Danzig’s latest studio album of original material, Black Laden Crown — the Elvis covers collection had apparently evolved into a full-length project from the black-clad performer often known by heavy metal fans as “Evil Elvis.”



A message from the Danzig camp let listeners know what to expect in the coming weeks. In addition to teasing more Danzig Sings Elvis tidbits, it was revealed that the musician also has another feature film in the works.

“The long awaited Danzig Sings Elvis covers record has now been scheduled for a fall release,” the post on Danzig’s official Facebook page read. “We will post the cover and tracks in the coming weeks. Mr. Danzig has also just put the finishing touches on the script for his next film which will be a vampire Spaghetti-Western and Danzig will direct. Casting will begin shortly.”

Before that film is released, however, the horror anthology picture that serves as Danzig’s directorial debut, Verotika, is due to premiere. Last month, three still frames from that upcoming movie were teased online.

Speaking with Full Metal Jackie last year, Danzig talked about working on the album while completing other projects. The singer also hinted at some small club performances he hopes to mount surrounding its release.

“Every time I have downtime, or if I was working on soundtrack stuff I would just record another Elvis track or two so what started out as an EP, I now have more than enough for a full album,” he said. “I have extra songs that won’t even make it on the record. So I’m really going to have to sit down and pick the songs that I really want on the record. But it came out really good, I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. A lot of people ask me about it all the time. … So, it will be nice to get it out in some period in 2019 and do some of those intimate shows I was talking about.”

Danzig previously covered Elvis songs on record. In 1993, the band put a live Leiber and Stoller classic, “Trouble,” on their stopgap Thrall-demonsweatlive EP. On 2015’s Skeletons, Danzig covered songwriter Joy Beyers’ late-’60s selection “Let Yourself Go.” Both songs were popularized by Presley in his lifetime.