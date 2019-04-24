Hollywood Vampires release lyric video for “Who’s Laughing Now” from upcoming new album ‘Rise’

The Hollywood Vampires featuring singer Alice Cooper and guitarists Joe Perry and Johnny Depp have released a lyric video for their new track “Who’s Laughing Now” from their upcoming new album Rise, which will be released via earMusic on June 21, 2019.
Track List for Rise:
01. I Want My Now
02. Good People Are Hard To Find
03. Who’s Laughing Now
04. How The Glass Fell
05. The Boogieman Surprise
06. Welcome To Bushwackers
07. The Wrong Bandage
08. You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory
09. Git From Round Me
10. Heroes
11. A Pitiful Beauty
12. New Threat
13. Mr. Spider
14. We Gotta Rise
15. People Who Died
16. Congratulations
The Hollywood Vampires who previously performed at the Montreux Jazz Festival, Rock In Rio and the 2016 Grammy Awards in addition to hugely successful U.S. and EU/UK tours last year, will embark on a seven-date U.S. West Coast tour in May.
THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES ON TOUR:
5/10 – The Joint – Las Vegas, NV
5/11 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
5/12 – Warfield Theatre – San Francisco, CA
5/14 – The Fillmore – Denver, CO
5/16 – Sandia Resort – Albuquerque, NM
5/17 – Talking Stick Casino – Scottsdale, AZ
5/18 – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Indio, CA
www.hollywoodvampires.com
www.ear-music.net