Hollywood Vampires release lyric video for “Who’s Laughing Now” from upcoming new album ‘Rise’

The Hollywood Vampires featuring singer Alice Cooper and guitarists Joe Perry and Johnny Depp have released a lyric video for their new track “Who’s Laughing Now” from their upcoming new album Rise, which will be released via earMusic on June 21, 2019.

Track List for Rise:

01. I Want My Now

02. Good People Are Hard To Find

03. Who’s Laughing Now

04. How The Glass Fell

05. The Boogieman Surprise

06. Welcome To Bushwackers

07. The Wrong Bandage

08. You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory

09. Git From Round Me

10. Heroes

11. A Pitiful Beauty

12. New Threat

13. Mr. Spider

14. We Gotta Rise

15. People Who Died

16. Congratulations

The Hollywood Vampires who previously performed at the Montreux Jazz Festival, Rock In Rio and the 2016 Grammy Awards in addition to hugely successful U.S. and EU/UK tours last year, will embark on a seven-date U.S. West Coast tour in May.

THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES ON TOUR:

5/10 – The Joint – Las Vegas, NV

5/11 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

5/12 – Warfield Theatre – San Francisco, CA

5/14 – The Fillmore – Denver, CO

5/16 – Sandia Resort – Albuquerque, NM

5/17 – Talking Stick Casino – Scottsdale, AZ

5/18 – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Indio, CA

**************************

www.hollywoodvampires.com

www.ear-music.net