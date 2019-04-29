Rammstein Release ‘Radio’ Video

German rockers Rammstein have released a brand new music video for their latest single “Radio”. The song comes from the group’s forthcoming album.

The new studio album, the band’s first since 2009’s “Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da”, is set to hit stores on May 17th and was produced by Olsen Involtini with Rammstein.

The video for the new track was directed by Joern Heitmann and can be streamed above. “Radio,” follows the release of the album’s lead single “Deutschland”, which has enjoyed almost a million streams and views in the month since its release.