A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH Are On Tour in North America/”When The World Becomes Undone” Out Now on Long Branch Records

Brooklyn, NY’s A Pale Horse Named Death are on tour in North America with a string of dates on the east coast. The tour kicked off last week in Teaneck, NJ and concludes on May 12th in Mercersburg, PA A complete list of dates can be found below.

“APHND is super excited for this Northeast tour and performing in Canada for the first time in our history, we look forward to making new friends and fans in the great North,” says frontman and mastermind Sal Abruscato.

The band are on tour in support of their latest release “When the World Becomes Undone,” that was released in January via Long Branch Records. Stream or purchase the album at https://aphnd.lnk.to/wtwbu

Beauty often blossoms at the root of darkness. A Pale Horse Named Death siphon strangely blissful melodies from apocalyptic heavy metal awash in swells of cavernous gothic keys and grunge song-craft The band continue to excavate vulnerability from venom on their anxiously awaited third full-length album, “When The World Becomes Undone.” A delicate dichotomy drives the avowed and acclaimed “Brooklyn Lords of Doom.”

“It’s our signature combination of seemingly depressing and dark musical tones with unexpectedly pretty melodies,” affirms Sal Abruscato. “There’s a hypnotic phenomenon that happens when you take super heavy riffs and add a harmonic sensibility. It allows you to drift off and zone out.”

The new album was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford etc.) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering while the artwork was once again created by Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Fear Factory, Cradle of Filth etc.).

A Pale Horse Named Death Live:

May 3rd – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Loft @ The Chance

May 4th – Elmhurst, NY @ Blackthorne 519

May 5th – Jewett, City, CT @ Altones Music Hall (New England Stoner & Doom Festival)

May 8th – Nepean, ON @ The Brass Monkey

May 9th – Quebec City, QC @ La Source de la Martiniere

May 10th – Montreal, QC @ Piranha Bar

May 11th – Toronto, ON @ The Rockpile

May 12th – Mercersburg, PA @ The Mercersburg Mansion House

