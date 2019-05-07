GLENN DANZIG’s Feature Film Directorial Debut ‘Verotika’ To Receive World Premiere At ‘Cinepocalypse’ Festival

Glenn Danzig’s “Verotika” feature film directorial debut will receive its world premiere at the annual Cinepocalypse, the Chicago-based genre film festival taking place June 13-20 at the historic Music Box Theatre. The film is structured as an anthology splitting its running time between three individual characters/storylines based on Danzig’s own popular Verotik comic book characters. Glenn penned and composed music for the movie, which stars Ashley Wisdom as “Dajette” in a segment called “The Albino Spider Of Dajette”; Rachel Alig in “Change Of Face”; Alice Haig as the title character “Drukija” in “Drukija Contessa Of Blood”; Kayden Kross as the title character in “Morella”; Scotch Hopkins as the “Albino Spider Of Dajette”; Sean Kanan as “Sgt. Anders” in “Change Of Face”; and Natalia Borowsky as “Sheska” in “Drukija Contessa Of Blood”.

Last year, Danzig signed a feature film agreement with Cleopatra Entertainment, a division of the Los Angeles independent record label Cleopatra Records.

In a 2018 interview with Revolver, Danzig stated about “Verotika”: “It’s an anthology. Have you ever seen ‘Black Sabbath’ with Boris Karloff? ‘Trilogy Of Terror’ with Karen Black as the lead in the three different stories? In my movie, each part is between 25 and 35 minutes.”

Asked how working with actors compares with a band, Glenn said: “So far, my experience has been pretty good. Anybody who’s hard to work with I’ll just kick off my set.”

Verotik is Danzig’s long-running brand of mature horror comic books and related material. The comics, featuring mostly deadly femme fatales, have been in print since 1994.