NEW MKULTRASOUND PodCast Episode #3 with Guest MINISTRY’s TY COON

The latest installment of the new weekly MKULTRASOUND PodCast is now live at:

https://soundcloud.com/user-545837226

This week’s guest is MINISTRY alum and Grammy nominee Ty Coon who sat in with host Alex Zander of MK ULTRA MAGAZINE for nearly 90 minutes of uncensored, unrestrained, unregulated and unapologetic talk about everything from politics, to the Freedom of Speech, Jello Biafra, Al and MINISTRY, Kim Fowley, Alexis Texas and more.

Episode 1 featured Nick Huffman owner of the Looney Bin and episode 2 was prerecorded in March with Martin Atkins (Pigface, Nine Inch Nails, Ministry, Killing Joke, Public Image Limited Limited)

MKULTRASOUND was created by Alex Zander (Chicago) who serves as host and producer along with Executive Producer Too Dark Mark (Baton Rouge) with Bill V serving as Engineer and Danny Lee Hill as Engineer in training. The show is recorded in Chicago at Studio D-Ablo and with production in Baton Rouge at ALAB Media.

You can also follow MKULTRASOUND on social media:

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/mkultramag/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/MKULTRASOUND2019/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/alexzander714

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mkultramagazine/