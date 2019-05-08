EXXXOTICA SEMINAR: Let’s Take Dirty Pictures – Erotic Photography for Couples & Singles

Hosted By David Corey of Angry Pony Photography

A generation ago, erotic home photography was inaccessible to most couples and singles who didn’t own a Polaroid camera or have a dark room in the basement. Now smart phones with high resolution digital photography capabilities make it possible to take pictures and video, edit them with a wide choice of imaging apps, then post them online without ever leaving the bedroom. Lifestyle, fetish, and adult dating websites boast a multitude of erotic images by couples and singles looking to attract or arouse others. David Corey of Angry Pony Photography will teach tips and principles for shooting erotica and boudoir images at home. Avoiding talk about expensive cameras, studio lighting rigs, and exotic backdrops, he’ll instead focus on what the model and photographer can do to best capture images and create stunning moments without spending a penny. He’ll present the fundamentals of photography framing, lighting, and perspective and how they impact the final image. Then he’ll talk about what poses work (and what poses don’t) and offer suggestions on how to soften skin, tighten tummies, and accentuate curves. Brief demonstrations of poses and camera positions will be included.



Portland, OR June 7-9

