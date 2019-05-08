MAYHEM To Release New Album In October

Century Media Records has announced the signing of Norwegian black metal forefathers MAYHEM to a worldwide deal. The band’s sixth album will be released on October 25.

Founded in 1984, MAYHEM has released five studio albums as well as a number of demos, EPs and live albums since. Their debut full-length, “De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas” (1994), is considered by many to be the most influential black metal album of all time. Having left behind the controversy surrounding its early years, MAYHEM continued to push boundaries and can nowadays be considered one of the most innovative forces of extreme metal and sinister art, which applies to both their live shows and their recent studio recordings.

The band comments: “Once again, MAYHEM is writing a new chapter in its 35-year history. We are excited to now have joined forces with Century Media and are eager to see what this partnership can do for us both in the future.”

Soon after the release of the new MAYHEM album, the band will embark on a European headline tour with special guests GAAHLS WYRD and GOST.

Tour dates:

Oct. 31 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje

Nov. 01 – Leiden, Netherlands – Gebr De Nobel

Nov. 05 – Paris, France – La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

Nov. 06 – Rennes, France – L’etage

Nov. 07 – Toulouse, France – Metronum

Nov. 10 – Lyon, France – CCO

Nov. 12 – Milano, Italy – Magazzini Generali

Nov. 14 – Vienna, Austria – Szene

Nov. 15 – Prague, Czech Republic – Meet Factory

Nov. 16 – Berlin, Germany – Astra

Nov. 17 – Lille, France – Tyrant Fest

Nov. 19 – Kassel, Germany – Musik Theater 130BPM

Nov. 21 – Mannheim, Germany – MS Connextion Complex

Nov. 22 – Vosselaar, Belgium – Biebob

Nov. 23 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinehalle

Nov. 24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset

Nov. 26 – Tampere, Finland – Pakkahuone

Nov. 27 – Helsinki, Finland – Tavastia

Nov. 29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Fryshuset Klubben

Nov. 30 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik

MAYHEM’s fifth full-length album, “Esoteric Warfare”, came out in on May 2014 via Season Of Mist. The follow-up to 2007’s “Ordo Ad Chao” was mixed at Mølla Studio in Gjerstad, Norway.

MAYHEM has gone through many lineup changes due to various circumstances. Therefore, even the loss of guitarist Blasphemer, who decided to focus on his other band AVA INFERI in 2008, did not stop the band. Activities mainly revolved around live shows, until the right balance was found again with the recruitment of Morten “Teloch” Iversen. The guitarist had already made a name for himself with NIDINGR, which is highly regarded among black metal enthusiasts yet remained mostly an underground phenomenon.

MAYHEM is:

Necrobutcher – Bass

Hellhammer – Drums

Attila Csihar – Vocals

Teloch – Guitar

Ghul – Guitar