Respect — bassist Johnny Martin states that Kelly Nickels is a huge part of L.A. Guns’ legacy

L.A. Guns‘ (feat. drummer Steve Riley and bassist Kelly Nickels) set at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland USA two days ago is now in the books and it seems that there may be two L.A. Guns entities going in the future if Nickels‘ wishes come true.

In an interview with Rock N Roll Experience right after L.A. Guns‘ set at the M3 Rock Festival (which was posted on Rock N Roll Experience‘s YouTube page), Nickels advised (as transcribed by Sleaze Roxx): “This was always a one off. So it’s gonna serve to perhaps get us some other gigs if we want to do something else. So we’ll have to see what happens for the future. We really can’t say. We’d like to. We’d like to keep it going. Like to do a record with these guys [Riley, guitarist Scott Griffin and lead vocalist Kurt Frohlich] you know. Do a record written for Kurt‘s voice, his style. It would be interesting to you know see. So yeah, we just have to hang on man. I just finished 20 minutes ago so I don’t know [laughs].”

Former Bang Tango guitarist Mark Knight posted the following message on Facebook less than an hour ago: “Love seeing my boy Kelly getting out there and slinging the four strings again! Kelly is the real deal and a great guy! So nice to see him revisit music.. Best to him and his endeavors with this new LA Guns…”

Knight quickly added the following comment: “No disrespect to the other LA Guns! Johnny Martin is a bad ass…”

L.A. Guns‘ (feat. Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns) current bassist Johnny Martin responded with the following classy comment: “I don’t feel disrespected in the slightest. And thank you. Kelly is a huge part of this band’s legacy. So what kind of person would I have to be to tarnish that legacy. I wish everyone all the best.”

Martin has played on the last three albums released by L.A. Guns (feat. Lewis and Riley): The Missing Peace (2017), Made In Milan (2018) and The Devil You Know (2019).