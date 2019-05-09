Nichole Bodie Band Returns to The Elbo Room in Chicago May 18th

Posted on May 9, 2019

NICOLE1

Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 7 PM – 11 PM

The Elbo Room

2871 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60657

General Admission ADV $5.00 Sales

GET TIX: https://www.facebook.com/events/617782355355406/?notif_t=plan_user_invited&notif_id=1557377833716649

Tickets by Eventbrite

Nichole Bodie

https://store.cdbaby.com/Artist/NicholeBodie

Nicole Bodie and Damon Christopher will be guest on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast the following day 5/19 with the show going live the day after Monday 5/20.

nicole2

