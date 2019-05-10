COMBICHRIST Reveals Intense, Bizarre Music Video for New Track “Understand” / New Album, One Fire, out June 7, 2019 via Out of Line Music

Electro-industrial metal leaders COMBICHRIST will release their razor-sharp ninth full-length album, One Fire, on June 7, 2019 via Out of Line Music. Precise, lurking, ultramodern and merciless, One Fire is a retrospect and forecast in one for COMBICHRIST. Cold, industrial riffs mixed with ominous metal forge a sinister alliance and reflect a return to roots – molded by nearly two decades of experience and a futuristic outlook. Pre-order One Fire now via this link: https://outofline.lnk.to/onefire

Today, COMBICHRIST have revealed the very first music video cut from One Fire for their creepy, unrelenting, aggressive new anthem “Understand”. The video, directed by Jason Alacrity, shows a space traveler awaking from a long fall to find herself trapped inside of a bizarre, grotesque nightmare that could have been dreamt up by David Lynch himself. Watch the new music video here: https://youtu.be/S-TvCNMlND0

COMBICHRIST mastermind Andy LaPlegua says about the “Understand” video: “This might be the most important music video I’ve ever made. I’m addressing themes and personal feelings that to date I’ve kept hidden. Anxiety, fear, the unknown, and how they take a toll on people’s lives, on my life. This is the third video I’ve made with director Jason Alacrity, and his ability to translate these wild impulses and different ideas was a great challenge. But he, and the cast, really did an amazing job making the song come to life in an even more intense way. ‘Understand’ isn’t just about knowing, it’s about learning.”

Andy LaPlegua says One Fire is a progression in sound in comparison to past releases, and that he referred back to his roots during the writing process. While the purely industrial metal album is full of constant aggression, it’s meant to be therapeutic for all. The album puts a focus on hidden illnesses, such as mental illness – something that LaPlegua feels society should be paying more attention to. Pain doesn’t always manifest on the surface.

LaPlegua says, “The album is very much meant to be a social commentary, putting focus on mental illness and rebellion. While physical damage is accepted and very obvious in our society, hidden health problems, such as mental illness, are regarded as ‘just being in your head’. I’m trying to let the listener into the mind of someone who’s struggling to get by every day.”

One Fire features several special guest contributions, including vocal offerings from Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory) on the heart-stopping industrial metal mad-dash “Guns at Last Dawn”, which was also co-written/mixed by Gigantor of hardstep drum and bass group Evol Intent. Entrancing electro/industrial club banger “Last Days Under the Sun” was also co-written/mixed by Daniel Myer of German electronic project Haujobb. One Fire also features an utterly mind-bending, orchestrally-fueled cover of the Dead Kennedy’s classic “California Über Alles”.

One Fire track listing:

1: Intro

2: Hate Like Me

3: Broken United

4: Guns at Last Dawn (feat. Burton C. Bell and co-written/mixed by Gigantor)

5: Lobotomy

6: One Fire

7: Bottle of Pain

8: 2045

9: Interlude

10: Understand

11: California Über Alles (Dead Kennedy’s cover)

12: Last Days Under the Sun (feat. Daniel Myer)

13: The Other

One Fire was produced and mixed by Andy LaPlegua, with mastering by Tom Baker.

COMBICHRIST is on the road with their “One Fire World Tour”! After the North American leg ends on June 2 in Indianapolis, IN, COMBICHRIST will continue their international onslaught in the UK and Europe, starting in Dessel, BE on June 21. They will tour for nearly another two months, wrapping up on August 14 in Zebbug, MT.

See below for all tour dates. Tickets are available via individual venues. North American meet and greet upgrades are available now via http://bit.ly/combichristvip.

COMBICHRIST “One Fire” Tour Dates w/ Silver Snakes:

NORTH AMERICA:

5/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

5/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

5/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

5/14 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

5/15 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

5/16 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theater

5/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite

5/19 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange

5/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramids

5/23 – London, ON @ Rum Runners

5/24 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

5/25 – Montreal, QC @ Katacombes

5/26 – Quebec City, QC @ L’Anti Bar & Spectacles

5/28 – Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey

5/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Ironworks

5/31 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

6/1 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache at The Intersection

6/2 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Citadel

UK/EUROPE:

6/21 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

6/22 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

6/24 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

6/25 – Dublin, IE @ Voodoo Lounge

6/26 – Belfast, UK @ The Palm House

6/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Audio

6/28 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3

6/29 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

6/30 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

7/2 – Amstelveen, NL @ P60

7/3 – Ballenstedt, DE @ Rock Harz

7/4 – Saarbrücken, DE @ Garage

7/5 – Lyon, FR @ Ninkasi Kao

7/6 – Barcelona, ES @ Rockfest

7/7 – Madrid, ES @ Caracol

7/9 – Montepellier, FR @ Secret Place

7/10 – Zurich, CH @ Xtra

7/11 – Milano, IT @ Legend Club

7/12 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska

7/13 – Zagreb, CR @ Mocvara

7/14 – Vienna, AT @ Scene

7/17 – Sofia, BU @ Mixtape 5

7/18 – Brasov, RU @ Kruhnen Musik Halle

7/19 – Budapest, HU @ Dürer Kert

7/21 – Bratislava, SK @ Randal Club

7/23 – Posnan, PL @ Klub U Bazyla

7/24 – Warschau, PL @ Proxima

7/25 – Riga, LV @ Melna Piektdiena

7/26 – Tallinn, EE @ Tapper

7/27 – Helsinki, FI @ Virgin Oil

7/28 – Tampere, FI @ Klubi

7/30 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset Klubben

7/31 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

8/1 – Göteborg, SE @ Sticky Fingers

8/3 – Hamburg, DE @ Grünspan

8/4 – Oberhausen, DE @ Kulttempel

8/6 – Stuttgart, DE @ Wizemann

8/7 – Munich, DE @ Backstage

8/8 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

8/9 – Nürnberg, DE @ Hirsch

8/10 – Jaromer, CZ @ Brutal Assault Festival

8/11 – Hildesheim-Drispenstedt, DE @ MeraLuna Festival

8/14 – Zebbug, MT @ The Garage

SOUTH AMERICA:

8/30 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The House

8/31 – Montevideo, UY @ Music Box

9/1 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Uniclub

9/2 – Cordoba, AR @ Casa Babylon

9/4 – Santiago, CL @ Blondie

9/6 – Lima, PE CC @ Embassy

9/7 – Bogota, CO @ Ace Of Spades

9/8 – Ciudad de Mexico, MX @ Ford Indie Rocks

About COMBICHRIST:

Formed in 2003, COMBICHRIST took founder Andy LaPlegua’s hardcore past and electronica present and merged them into a singular, mechanical music monster. Since releasing the first COMBICHRIST album The Joy of Gunz, LaPlegua and COMBICHRIST have unleashed six subsequent full-lengths, including 2014’s We Love You, and numerous EPs while also cracking Billboard’s Top 10 Dance Singles chart. Their latest released studio effort, This is Where Death Begins, was produced by LaPlegua and Oumi Kapila (Filter), and mastered by the legendary Vlado Meller (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slipknot). An apocalyptic behemoth of guitars, electronica, infernal drums and dark elemental force, it is easily COMBICHRIST’s most accomplished effort to date and landed the band a top 30 chart position in Germany. COMBICHRIST plans to expand on this success while returning to their industrial roots with 2019’s One Fire.

COMBICHRIST is:

Andy LaPlegua (vocals)

Eric 13 (Guitar)

Dane White (Drums)

Will Spod (Drums)

COMBICHRIST online:

www.combichrist.com

www.facebook.com/combichrist

Twitter: @combichristarmy

Instagram: combichrist

www.indiemerchstore.com/b/combichrist