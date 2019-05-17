Hollywood Vampires “The Boogieman Surprise” (Live) Official Video – Album Rise out June 21st

Fresh off a triumphant seven-city North America tour this week, which included a stop at the famous Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES have unveiled the brand-new song “The Boogieman Surprise”. At the aforementioned L.A. performance, Steven Tyler, the AEROSMITH frontman and longtime musical partner of Joe Perry, turned up for a guest appearance, as did Marilyn Manson. Johnny Depp took lead vocals on David Bowie’s “Heroes” and the “world’s most expensive bar band,” as proclaimed by Alice Cooper, delivered a live master class of rock ‘n’ roll, which included “The Boogieman Surprise”.

The song has been part of the band’s live set since the 2018 world tour and is a highlight of every HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES live show. Written by the band, it features the undeniable chemistry between rock and roll royalty Perry, Hollywood superstar Depp and shock rock icon Cooper. A laid-back groove, grinding guitars, and smooth strings create an epic, ominous, outsider anthem with Cooper’s vocal sounding as fierce as ever. Their stage telepathy is showcased in the accompanying live video, filmed at the Montreux Jazz Festival 2018.

“Rise”, the band’s second album, is some of the purest, unapologetic and most enjoyable rock and roll of the year, made by masters of the craft and true fans of the form.

Unlike their 2015 debut record, “Rise” consists mainly of original material, written by the band. There are however, in the spirit of the VAMPIRES’ original mission, three covers of songs originally written and recorded by some fellow rockers who died far too young: an intimate and intense version of “Heroes”, again beautifully performed on record by Depp; the JIM CARROLL BAND’s “People Who Died” and Johnny Thunders’s “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory”, sung by Perry.

Produced by Tommy Henriksen and the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, “Rise” will be released on June 21 on earMUSIC as a CD digipak, 2LP+download and digital.

“Rise” track listing:

01. I Want My Now

02. Good People Are Hard To Find

03. Who’s Laughing Now

04. How The Glass Fell

05. The Boogieman Surprise

06. Welcome to Bushwackers (feat. Jeff Beck + John Waters)

07. The Wrong Bandage

08. You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory

09. Git From Round Me

10. Heroes

11. A Pitiful Beauty

12. New Threat

13. Mr. Spider

14. We Gotta Rise

15. People Who Died

16. Congratulations

Completing the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES live lineup are rock star musician friends Glen Sobel (ALICE COOPER) on drums, Chris Wyse (THE CULT) on bass, and Buck Johnson (AEROSMITH) on keyboard and vocals.