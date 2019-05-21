NEW INSTALLMENT OF THE MKULTRASOUND PodCast IS NOW AVAILABLE

The latest episode and a very booze infused installment of the MKULTRASOUND PodCast hosted by MK ULTRA’s Alex Zander and former MINISTRY member Ty Coon can now be streamed at https://soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast. This weeks guest were Nichole Bodie and Damon Christopher of The Nichole Bodie band who had played in Chicago at the Elbo Room the night before. They also performed live from Studio D-ABLO a song from their forthcoming release.

About the weekly PodCast: 90 minutes of uncensored, unrestrained, unregulated and unapologetic talk regarding topics ranging from social media hyper – hysteria and toxic sensitivity, the freedom of speech, entertainment and non -mainstream pop culture.

MKULTRASOUND was created by Alex Zander (Chicago) who serves as host with co-host Ty Coon (MINISTRY) and producer along with Executive Producer Too Dark Mark (Baton Rouge) with Bill V serving as Engineer and Danny Lee Hill as Engineer in training. The show is recorded in Chicago at Studio D-Ablo and with production in Baton Rouge at ALAB Media.

Established in 1995 mk ultra magazine was an born when alternative music became mainstream this publication became considered, dark, and or underground or part of a subculture, which is in part true, but the body of work itself defies definition.

Once dubbed the most anti establishment publication of it’s kind mk ultra magazine always danced on the edge of what was considered acceptable by the staus quo, and it always will.