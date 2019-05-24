THE 69 EYES Announce New Album ‘West End’; ’27 & Done’ Video Available

Veteran Finnish rockers THE 69 EYES will release their new album, “West End”, on September 13 via Nuclear Blast. The band’s 12th full-length record featuring guest vocalists such as CRADLE OF FILTH’s Dani Filth, Wednesday 13 and BEASTÖ BLANCÖ’s Calico Cooper, consists of 11 up-tempo rock anthems full of heaviness, black memento mori moments and dark humour and sees the band dancing in the ruins of our world.

“The title ‘West End’ evokes a dark image — when something dies, something new comes up and we all have to change in order to stay alive,” singer Jyrki 69 explains. “I feel like this planet is on some turning point. The end of the western world is near and the question is: What is happening when the west ends? The title has multiple meanings for us… but be assured it has definitely nothing to do with THE PET SHOP BOYS or London.”

As the first taste of the new album, THE 69 EYES has released the music video for the single “27 & Done”. Directed by Los Angeles-based Vicente Cordero, the clip features excerpts from the horror film “The 27 Club” by Cleopatra Entertainment, which will be out on June 13.

“The track deals with the idea of Hollywood and everyone coming there to make their dreams come true, but it’s very seldom that they succeed and this is something you can see there everywhere,” Jyrki 69 says. “It’s a place that makes you desperate and I wanted to get these dark vibes into the song. But on the other hand the track is also a celebration of life — we should be excited to be here and everybody’s a legend and they should realize that we should enjoy what we do instead of worry what other people think.”

THE 69 EYES will embark on a 30th-anniversary European tour in November.

The dates are as follows:

Nov. 02 – D – Leipzig – Moritzbastei

Nov. 03 – D – Berlin – SO36

Nov. 05 – D – Hamburg – Logo

Nov. 06 – D – Cologne – Essigfabrik

Nov. 07 – D – Stuttgart – Wizemann Club

Nov. 08 – D – Munich – Backstage (Halle)

Nov. 09 – CZ – Prague – Meat Factory

Nov. 11 – PL – Wroclaw – Stary Klasztor

Nov. 12 – HU – Budapest – Barba Negra

Nov. 13 – SK – Bratislava – Atelier Babylon

Nov. 14 – AT – Vienna – Chelsea

Nov. 16 – IT – Parma – Campus Music Industry

Nov. 17 – CH – Pratteln – Z7

Nov. 19 – D – Trier – Mergener Hof

Nov. 20 – F – Paris – Backstage by the Mill

Nov. 21 – UK – London – The Garage

Nov. 23 – D – Oberhausen – Kulttempel

Nov. 24 – D – Frankfurt – Zoom