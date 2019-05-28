ACE FREHLEY Releases Animated Music Video For ‘Mission To Mars’

Founding KISS guitarist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Ace Frehley has released the music video for “Mission To Mars”. The clip is entirely animated by artist Christopher Fequiere, a first for Frehley. Chock full of KISS fandom easter eggs, this video is the second music video that we’ve seen from Ace’s critically acclaimed “Spaceman” LP. “Mission To Mars” follows the release of “Rockin’ With The Boys”, which arrived last year.

Ace told the Houston Press about “Mission To Mars”: “I’ve been a sci-fi fan since I was a kid, and when I joined KISS, we all had to come up with characters, so I invented the Spaceman. So I’ve had a fascination with sci-fi and astronomy and space travel from a young age, so it all makes sense to me. I believe eventually were going to colonize Mars and go further.”

“Spaceman” was released on October 19 via eOne. Ace’s former bandmate Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on the disc, “Without You I’m Nothing” and “Your Wish Is My Command”, the latter of which also features Simmons’s bass playing.

Frehley first left KISS in 1982. He rejoined in 1996 and parted ways with the band once again in 2002 after the conclusion of their first “farewell tour.” Since his departure, guitarist Tommy Thayer has assumed the role of the Spaceman.