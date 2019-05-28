PIG to launch brand new cover album in June: ‘Candy’

Raymond Watts returns with a brand new PIG album: “Candy”. The album is actually a cover album on which PIG pays tribute to the songs that have made a lasting impression. From Elvis Presley to Frankie Goes To Hollywood, The Spice Girls to Prince, each time putting a twisted spin on some much-loved classics.
Following their collaboration on last years “That’s the Way (I like it)” single (also featured on this album), Sasha Grey returns to contribute vocals to “You’ve lost that loving Feeling”.
14 tracks in total and available here on digiCD on Bandcamp!
The tracklist:
Hopelessly devoted to You
One Day I’ll fly away
You’ve lost that loving Feeling (feat. Sasha Grey)
The Blower’s Daughter
Kiss
Love is in the Air
That’s the Way (I like It) (feat. Sasha Grey)
If you go away
Help Me make it through the Night
I can’t go for that
The Power of Love
If he swing by the String
Wand’rin’ Star
If I can dream