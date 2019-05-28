PIG to launch brand new cover album in June: ‘Candy’

Raymond Watts returns with a brand new PIG album: “Candy”. The album is actually a cover album on which PIG pays tribute to the songs that have made a lasting impression. From Elvis Presley to Frankie Goes To Hollywood, The Spice Girls to Prince, each time putting a twisted spin on some much-loved classics.

Following their collaboration on last years “That’s the Way (I like it)” single (also featured on this album), Sasha Grey returns to contribute vocals to “You’ve lost that loving Feeling”.

14 tracks in total and available here on digiCD on Bandcamp!

The tracklist:

Hopelessly devoted to You

One Day I’ll fly away

You’ve lost that loving Feeling (feat. Sasha Grey)

The Blower’s Daughter

Kiss

Love is in the Air

That’s the Way (I like It) (feat. Sasha Grey)

If you go away

Help Me make it through the Night

I can’t go for that

The Power of Love

If he swing by the String

Wand’rin’ Star

If I can dream