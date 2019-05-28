Watch RAMMSTEIN’s NSFW Video For ‘Ausländer’

RAMMSTEIN’s Jörn Heitmann-directed music video for the song “Ausländer” can be seen below. The track is the third single and video from RAMMSTEIN’s seventh studio album, which is either self-titled or untitled. The LP came out on May 17 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S.

RAMMSTEIN’s first studio album since 2009’s “Liebe Ist Für Alle Da” was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.

RAMMSTEIN’s run of European stadium and arena shows kicked off Monday night (May 27) in Gelsenkirchen, Germany and will end on August 23 in Vienna, Austria.