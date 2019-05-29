ACE FREHLEY Completes Work On ‘Origins Vol. 2’

Ace Frehley has confirmed that he has completed work on “Origins Vol. 2”, the sequel to his 2016 collection of cover songs that inspired the former KISS guitarist.

“Pretty much the whole concept behind that album is redoing songs of bands that influenced me growing up,” Ace told Oklahoma’s KATT Rock 100.5 radio station in a new interview (hear audio below). “I’m doing a [Jimi] Hendrix song, I’m doing a CREAM song, I’m doing a LED ZEPPELIN song, a song by THE ANIMALS. I also did a song by PAUL REVERE & THE RAIDERS.”

Asked if it’s intimidating covering material from legendary guitarists like Hendrix and Jimmy Page, Frehley said: “Those guitar players taught me how to play, so nothing’s too difficult for me to handle. I used to do their material when I played in club bands.”

“Origins Vol. 2” is tentatively due later this year via via Entertainment One (eOne).



Released in April 2016, “Origins Vol. 1” debuted at No. 23 on The Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 16,000 equivalent album units. The CD featured KISS frontman Paul Stanley joining Ace on FREE’s hit “Fire And Water”; Slash trading leads on THIN LIZZY’s classic “Emerald”, Lita Ford singing and playing lead on THE TROGGS staple “Wild Thing”, ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 playing guitar alongside Ace on the classic KISS composition “Parasite”, and PEARL JAM’s Mike McCready playing guitar with Ace on KISS’s “Cold Gin”.

In a 2016 interview with The Aquarian Weekly, Frehley admitted that doing the first covers album was “the record company’s idea. To be honest with you, initially, I wasn’t that excited about the project, because I had just come off the high of the success of ‘Space Invader’, which is all originals except for a cover of ‘The Joker’,” he said. “It was almost, like, ‘Okay, I’m going to go through the motions and get this out of the way and then jump into the studio for my next real studio album.’ But I’ve gotta tell ya, man, once I started the process and started remembering the groups that influenced me, narrowing down which songs I thought were going to be best for the record, and then started the recording process; I really started getting more excited about it.”