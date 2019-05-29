OUT FRIDAY: Where We Sleep ‘Experiments in the Dark’ ft. members of The Fall, Echobelly, Curve, Blindness

Friday brings the release of ‘Experiments in the Dark’, the debut EP from London-based WHERE WE SLEEP. With BETH RETTIG of BLINDNESS at the helm, this album also features members of THE FALL, ECHOBELLY, CURVE and UNITED GHOSTS.

Mixed and mastered by JOHN CRANMER of the renowned radio show The Selector, these 5 tracks present a dark yet stunning offering, much in the spirit of Garbage, Curve and PJ Harvey. The Record Stache sums it up well: “Deadpan vocals delight… calculated mastery with confident vocals, exacting guitar and a kind of dazed peace-stoner melancholy to these songs. This is Ace!”

“A dive into the dark glamor of PJ Harvey and the assaulting in-your-face delivery of Garbage. This is wholesome stuff, enjoyable and alternative, in a world of pristine pop perfection, this project is scraping with a diamond of intensity at the wall of glass between styles” – Peek-a-Boo Magazine

“A winding, noir, and mesmerizing world opens up – one that chugs forward with a wiry, yet resounding guitar line, sporadic tambourine tap, and steady drum strikes. Rettig’s deadpan vocals ride confidently over the stark sonic landscape – Big Takeover Magazine

“An electrical groove with an intoxicating beat that creeps under your skin instantly while a harrowing guitar sends shivers down your spine. On top of it comes Rettig‘s mystifying vox. Splintering passion is at play here” – Turn Up The Volume

“A shimmering ode to alt-guitar… Where We Sleep prove where they’re headed with a powerful and concise track full of angst and ridden with clarity” – Jammerzine



London alt-pop project Where We Sleep presents the debut five-track EP ‘Experiments In The Dark’. The solo project of Beth Rettig, perhaps best known as vocalist of Blindness, this has been her main focal point since their dissolution.

“When Blindness ended – solely down to a change in my personal life – I didn’t know if I was going to write again. Where We Sleep is the result of discovering that you don’t know how not to make music,” says Beth Rettig.

But this EP also features a contribution from guitarist Debbie Smith of Echobelly, Curve and SPC ECO fame on ‘Into The Light’. Smith was also in Blindness and is part of the trio Snowpony with My Bloody Valentine’s Debbie Googe and Moonshake’s Katharine Gifford.

“Into The Light was inspired by a lot of voices that have shone through the dark for me in the last couple of years and I hope that it can play a small part in paying that forward. I could have gotten very carried away weaving Debbie’s filthy guitars around the bassline in this track. She always gives me loads of material to play with which sends me down a rabbit hole of chopping, reversing, time-stretching and adding effects,” says Beth Rettig.

This release also involves Ben Pritchard, formerly of The Fall (and currently in Manc Floyd), and Axel Ray of United Ghosts (and also The Black Windmill and Cadet A).

Dark and rough around the edges, ‘Experiments in The Dark’ combines synth and live elements, recorded in studios between London and Manchester. This follows up the first Where We Sleep’s single ‘The First One’, released in August 2018, preceded by their debut single ‘Veins’ in June 2018, which also featured Debbie Smith, and b-side ‘Crawl’, mixed in Addis Ababa by Guy Fixsen.

Raised in Africa (Nigeria, Botswana and South Africa) and saying goodbye to the days of her Johannesburg band High, Beth Rettig returned to the UK in 2000 and eventually hooked up with Debbie Smith to form Blindness. They had a good run until playing their final gig in 2016, followed by ‘The Monsoon EP’ in 2007, their final release.

Rettig’s music is rooted in an array of influences, including Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Curve, EMA, Nine Inch Nails, Jesus and Mary Chain, Garbage, Kate Bush, Massive Attack, Patti Smith, PJ Harvey, Pete International Airport, White Rose Movement and The Fall.

As of May 31, ‘Experiments In The Dark’ will be available across digital stores and streaming platforms. It can also be ordered via Where We Sleep’s own Bandcamp site.

CREDITS

Music and performance by Where We Sleep

Lyrics by Beth Rettig

Beth Rettig – vocals and instruments

Debbie Smith – guitars on ‘Into The Light’

Ben Pritchard – lead guitars on ‘Control’

Axel Ray – lead guitars on ‘The Desert’

Mixing and Mastering by John Cranmer

Video by Beth Rettig and Axel Ray

TRACK LIST

1. What I Deserve

2. The Desert

3. Control

4. Into The Light

5. Experiments In The Dark

Bandcamp https://wherewesleep.bandcamp.com/album/experiments-in-the-dark-ep

Soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/wherewesleep/sets/experiments-in-the-dark