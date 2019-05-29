The Riot Fest 15th Anniversary lineup is here. September 13-15 at Douglas Park, Chicago.



Featuring: Blink-182, Slayer (final Chicago & Milwaukee show), Bikini Kill, The Raconteurs, Rise Against, The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots), Jawbreaker, Ween (performing The Mollusk), Bloc Party (performing Silent Alarm), Die Antwoord, Patti Smith And Her Band, Taking Back Sunday (performing Tell All Your Friends and Louder Now), Rancid, Violent Femmes, Descendents, Manchester Orchestra, The B-52s, Dashboard Confessional (performing The Places You Have Come To Fear The Most), The Story So Far, Avail (performing Over The James), The Struts, Against Me! (performing Reinventing Axl Rose and Transgender Dysphoria Blues), PVRIS, Pennywise, The Starting Line, Cock Sparrer, Streetlight Manifesto, Anthrax, Neck Deep, Bob Mould, Hot Snakes, American Football, Guided By Voices, Ride, Lucero, Testament, Andrew W.K., Senses Fail (performing Let It Enfold You and From The Depths Of Dreams), The Get Up Kids, Village People, Less Than Jake, Hot Water Music, Glassjaw (performing Worship & Tribute), GWAR, The Selecter (performing Too Much Pressure), Anti-Flag, Nick Lowe w/ Los Straitjackets, Turnover, The Damned Things, Cursive, Turnstile, Surfer Blood, The Ergs!, Save Ferris, Frank Iero And The Future Violents, White Reaper, Grandson, H2O, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, Hot Mulligan, The Hu, Teenage Bottlerocket, Prof, Cherry Glazerr, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, This Wild Life, The Garden, Drakulas, Dead Swords, Can’t Swim, Caroline Rose, The Beaches, Mat Kerekes, Angel Du$T, Microwave, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Sincere Engineer, Skating Polly, No Parents, Ultra Q, Lando Chill, Cleopatrick, Elder Brother, Thin Lips, Chaos Chaos, Kali Masi, Yours Truly, Ganser, Ramona.

Thank you for 15 years. We’re really excited about this year. We’ll see you in Douglas Park in September.

Full Album Performances

Against Me! – Reinventing Axl Rose + Transgender Dysphoria Blues

Avail – Over The James

Bloc Party – Silent Alarm

Dashboard Confessional – The Places You Have Come To Fear The Most

The Flaming Lips – Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robot

Glassjaw – Worship and Tribute

The Selecter – Too Much Pressure

Senses Fail – From the Depths of Dreams + Let It Enfold You

Taking Back Sunday – Tell All Your Friends + Louder Now

Ween – The Mollusk